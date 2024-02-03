Budget Reaction – Dr. Tanvi Shah – Assistant Director (Apex Group of Hospitals)

“The announcement that sickle cell will eradicate the disease from the root by 2047 is truly commendable. The central government and the state government will jointly plan a sickle cell eradication programme and Private players like us will certainly participate in this work like we participated in the pandemic era. The most important thing in the budget is that the Modi government has taken a big decision on manholes. It has been clarified that no man will enter manholes in future, this will save many lives.

The funds of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana have also been increased with an appreciative announcement. Cervical cancer vaccination has been promoted. The announcement that the vaccine will be given free of charge to girls aged 9 to 14 years is really admirable”