Build Connect 2026 to Focus on Dealer–Distributor Network as Steel and Construction Sector Scales Up

New Delhi, Jan 15: India’s steel and construction materials sector is entering a phase of accelerated expansion, supported by rising production capacities and sustained domestic demand. According to BigMint, India’s steel production crossed 160 million tonnes in CY25, with installed capacity expected to move towards 300 million tonnes by 2030. Cement capacities are also expanding in parallel, driven by continued momentum in infrastructure development and housing.

As capacity expansion gathers pace, the industry’s focus is shifting from production growth alone to how efficiently this scale is carried to the market.

BigMint estimates that in FY26, India’s finished steel consumption stood at around 162 million tonnes, of which nearly 50 million tonnes moved through trade-led channels such as dealers, distributors, stockists, and yards, largely operating at the MSME level. By 2030, steel demand is projected to reach approximately 210 million tonnes, with trade-led distribution expected to scale up to nearly 70 million tonnes annually. This expansion is being driven by deeper penetration into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, a rising share of value-added steel products, and the gradual modernisation of dealer and distributor infrastructure.

These trends were outlined at the curtain raiser press conference organised at the Press Club of India, New Delhi, where industry stakeholders formally announced Build Connect 2026, a national expo-cum-conference focused on strengthening India’s dealer–distributor ecosystem in steel and construction materials.

Distribution as a Growth Enabler

Discussions at the curtain raiser highlighted that as volumes increase and product portfolios become more complex, distribution capability, geographic reach, and operational readiness are emerging as critical enablers of sustained industry growth.

BigMint estimates that nearly ₹3.5 lakh crore worth of steel and construction material sales flow annually through the dealer–distributor channel, underscoring the importance of access to organised finance, improved liquidity cycles, and smarter inventory management to support growth while managing risk.

Build Connect 2026

Build Connect 2026 has been announced as a first-of-its-kind national platform bringing together dealers and distributors from across the country, mills and manufacturers, EPC players, architects, financiers, and technology providers. The platform will facilitate pan-India connectivity, capacity building, and knowledge exchange, while providing exposure to value-added products, digital tools, and structured financing solutions aligned with the evolving needs of the trade ecosystem.

The event is expected to see participation from over 300 distributors and more than 3,000 MSME-scale dealers, reflecting the scale and diversity of India’s trade-led distribution network.

Industry Perspective

Chairing the press conference, Kamal Goel, Chairman, Amba Shakti Group, said that as steel capacities expand and manufacturers introduce more value-added products, a capable and future-ready distribution network is central to effective market adoption across regions.

Sumit Agrawal, CMO, BigMint and organiser of Build Connect 2026, said that India’s expanding production base presents an opportunity to modernise and strengthen the industry’s distribution backbone alongside capacity growth.

Amit Gupta, President, Akhil Bhartiya Loha Vyapar Sangh (ABLVS), said that a national platform can help MSME dealers and distributors gain wider visibility, learn from peers across regions, and prepare for the next phase of industry growth.

Build Connect 2026 will be held on February 19–20, 2026, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.