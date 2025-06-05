Build Group Appoints Brian Davey to President of Signature Interiors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2025 –– Build Group, a leading privately held general contractor, construction manager, and design-builder, announced Brian Davey has been appointed to President of Build Group Signature Interiors — the company’s elevated interiors division focused on high-end tenant improvement (TI) projects that carry the distinctive mark of quality, intent, and lasting impact.

With over two decades at Build Group, Brian brings a rare combination of operational depth and preconstruction expertise to his new role. He has successfully led projects ranging from complete ground-up builds to high-end structures across California. For the past eight years, Brian headed the company’s preconstruction division, where he played a pivotal role in developing strategies that blend technical excellence with design intent. Now, as he leads Signature Interiors into its next phase of growth, he will focus on delivering premium interior spaces that reflect the identity and ambition of clients in luxury retail, boutique hospitality, wellness, education, and next-generation workplaces.

“Signature Interiors is about more than renovation — it’s about transformation,” said Davey. “We bring craftsmanship, collaboration, and care to every corner of a space. In today’s market, our clients invest in environments that speak to their brand, values, and communities. Signature Interiors delivers those environments with unmatched precision and passion.”

“Announcing Brian as the president of Signature Interiors is a defining moment for Build Group,” said Scott Brauninger, CEO of Build Group of Companies. “His leadership, vision, and client-first mindset will drive Signature Interiors to set a new standard in high-end interiors. This business unit is a key pillar in our national expansion strategy, and under Brian’s guidance, we are positioned to redefine how spaces are built and experienced across the country.”

Signature Interiors builds on a legacy of transformative TI work, including standout spaces like Miller & Lux, the InterContinental Hotel, Morimoto Asia Napa, Hog Island Oyster Co., Kokkari, Lululemon, Solidcore, Barry’s Bootcamp, Boichik Bagels, Izzy’s Steakhouse and Uchi, to name a few. The group’s impact spans from iconic public venues to brand-defining private environments.

“Build Group is the kind of partner both designers and clients hope for — committed to its clients’ vision, invested in the details, and able to deliver at all levels,” said Alexa Nafisi-Movaghar, Founder and Creative Director at Adean Studios. “From Café Goldie to Macarena, their craftsmanship, flexibility, and design sensibility have consistently elevated our projects.”