Building Stronger Communities Through Distribution: Key Takeaways from Sampark & Sankalp 2025

The highly anticipated event, Sampark & Sankalp 2025, held at Lemon Tree Premier, Patna, on December 3rd, 2024, brought together over 150+ distributors for a transformative experience aimed at enhancing their income, communication skills, and understanding of customer concerns. The event saw an engaged audience of 100+ attendees, each eager to explore new opportunities for growth and success in the distribution sector.

With the theme Sampark & Sankalp 2025, the event provided a platform for valuable discussions on how distributors can grow their businesses and increase their income. Key sessions and workshops covered a range of pertinent topics, including how to expand business opportunities, providing banking services in unbanked areas, expanding at the panchayat level, and tackling fraud and fake retailers.

Speaking at the event, Shams Tabrej, CEO, stated, “This event was not just a platform for learning but a launchpad for future growth, where each distributor is empowered to create meaningful change in their communities. By enhancing communication, providing financial opportunities, and addressing challenges like fraud, we are setting the stage for long-term success and expansion in untapped markets.”

Attendees also participated in workshops focused on building a stronger on-ground presence for physical verification and learning how to earn with every service they provide. Additionally, the “Hero Adhikaari” program was launched, a new initiative designed to recognize and reward top-performing distributors for their contributions and leadership.

Rashid Ali, Managing Director, highlighted the importance of the event, stating, “Sampark & Sankalp 2025 exemplifies our commitment to creating a robust network that thrives on mutual trust and shared growth. We are determined to equip our distributors with the best tools and strategies to achieve their fullest potential and expand their impact.”

Adding to the vision, Musharraf Hussain, COO, said, “Our distributors are the backbone of our operations, and this event was a testament to our belief in their capabilities. By addressing real-world challenges and offering practical solutions, we are ensuring they are future-ready and equipped to overcome any hurdle.”

The event also highlighted the contributions of Zonal Head Uttam Kumar Aggarwal and State Head Shekhar Suman, who have been instrumental in driving the company’s vision at the regional level. Their leadership continues to inspire the distributor network and foster growth across territories.