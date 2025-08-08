Burgrill Bottles Its Signature OG Sauce for the First Time

New Delhi, 08th August 2025: Burgrill Launches Its Most Iconic Flavour, the OG Sauce as a Bottled Product. Burgrill, one of India’s fastest-growing and most beloved burger chains, is expanding its culinary footprint with the launch of its most iconic in-house creation the OG Sauce now available as a standalone bottled product. This bold move marks a significant step in Burgrill’s journey to take its unique flavour experience beyond the confines of its quick-service restaurants and into the homes of its loyal customer base.

For years, the OG Sauce has been at the heart of Burgrill’s menu, a secret weapon that elevates every burger with its signature boldness, creaminess, and subtle spice. Drawing from the rich, complex flavours of North Indian cuisine, this sauce is a thoughtfully balanced medley of tanginess, heat, and velvety smoothness. Its distinct taste profile has earned a cult following among diners who’ve repeatedly expressed their desire to enjoy it outside of the burger format.

Now, Burgrill is delivering with this nationwide launch, the OG Sauce is available for individual purchase, both online and across select retail outlets. Whether used as a dip for fries, a spread for sandwiches and wraps, a marinade for grilled meats, or a secret ingredient in fusion recipes the OG Sauce is designed to be a versatile kitchen staple, bringing a gourmet touch to everyday meals.

This launch is more than just a product extension it’s a celebration of the brand’s commitment to delivering flavour-forward innovation. By bottling its most-loved condiment, Burgrill is tapping into the growing demand for restaurant-quality products that can be enjoyed at home. It also reflects a broader trend among QSR brands to build emotional connections with consumers through products that extend beyond dining experiences.

From behind the counter to the shelves of Indian homes, the OG Sauce is poised to become a pantry essential for food lovers, home cooks, and Burgrill fans alike. It’s a bold step for the brand, one that reaffirms its passion for flavour, quality, and customer delight one bottle at a time.