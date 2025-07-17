BYD India inaugurates its 42nd showroom in India

New Delhi, India: BYD India, a subsidiary of BYD, the global No. 1 NEV (New Energy Vehicle) manufacturer, has announced the inauguration of its 42nd dealership showroom in the country. Located in Sonipat, Haryana, this new showroom is launched in association with SAMTA BYD (Samta Greentech LLP), strengthening BYD’s growing presence in the North region of India.

The new showroom will showcase BYD’s all-electric vehicle range and provide customers with test drives, financing options, and after-sales support. The company’s electric passenger vehicle lineup includes the BYD SEALION 7, BYD SEAL, BYD ATTO 3, and the BYD eMAX 7, each tailored to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers seeking clean and intelligent mobility.

This marks the second BYD showroom in partnership with SAMTA BYD, reaffirming their continued commitment to expanding sustainable mobility solutions across Haryana. The first showroom, located in Karnal, is a state-of-the-art facility complete with a fully equipped workshop and is setting a high benchmark for premium EV retail and service in the region.

Strategically positioned to serve the evolving EV demands of the region, the new showroom spans an area of 2,000 sq. ft. and will offer customers an in-depth experience of BYD’s electric vehicle portfolio and services. The facility is equipped with well-trained staff to deliver exceptional customer engagement and after-sales support.