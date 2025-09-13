CA Niraj Kumar Harodia Elected 64th President of ACAE

Association of Corporate Advisers & Executives (ACAE) elects CA Niraj Kumar Harodia as its 64th President

Kolkata, 13 September, 2025: CA Niraj Kumar Harodia takes over the baton as the 64th President of ACAE from Adv. (CA) Tarun Kr. Gupta for the term 2025-26. ACAE is one of the oldest and illustrious Association founded in the year 1960 and comprises about 1650+ members who are professionals, businessmen and industrialists. CA Niraj Kumar Harodia proposes to adopt the theme titled “Connect, Engage, Inspire” during his tenure which embodies the idea of progress, excellence and positive growth. The new President shall be supported by: Adv Ramesh Patodia : Vice President; Six Times Kettlebell World Champion CA Shivani Shah Agarwalla : Vice President; CA Mohit Bhuteria : General Secretary; CA Vivek Newatia : Joint Secretary; and CA Ayush Jain : Treasurer; besides a vibrant Executive Committee in the affairs of the Association.