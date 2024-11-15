California Golden Eagles eye USPL title as Unmukt Chand, Monank Patel & Chad Bowes strengthen the team roaster for the 2024 edition

New Delhi, 14 November, 2024: Led by the experienced Unmukt Chand, the California Golden Eagles are set to launch a powerful title bid in the 2024 United States Premier League (USPL), kicking off on November 22 at Broward County Stadium, Florida. Bolstered by key additions, the team is aiming to better a semi-final run from last year, driven by an impressive lineup featuring star signings, including USA’s World Cup hero and skipper, Monank Patel and New Zealand’s Chad Bowes.

“California Golden Eagles is ready for a powerful season 2 in the USPL, and we are positioned to make a relentless title challenge. We’ve retained key players who bring priceless experience and leadership and added dynamic new talents to strengthen our squad’s depth and versatility and provide an exciting brand of cricket for the fans and the Asian diaspora,” Ms. Sanchi Wadhwa spokesperson of Golden Eagles and Pavna Sports Venture.

The California Golden Eagles enjoyed a strong debut season in USPL 2023, topping the league stage with eight points from six games and advancing to the semi-final. As cricket surges in popularity in the US, especially after the country’s debut T20 World Cup, the Golden Eagles have seized the moment by signing USA captain Patel and USPL 2023 Final’s Player of the Match, Saif Badar, among others, to bolster their squad for a serious challenge in 2024.

“I’m absolutely delighted to return to the California Golden Eagles for the upcoming season. We have a truly exciting and strong squad this year, and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together. With such strength and talent on our side, I’m confident we’ll achieve great things and make this a memorable season for our fans and the entire Golden Eagles family,” said Unmuk Chand.

Monak Patel on his debut season for the Eagles said, “I’m incredibly excited to join the California Golden Eagles and be part of this journey. The recent T20 World Cup highlighted the immense potential for cricket here in the USA, and I’m thrilled to bring that energy to the team. I’m committed to giving my all on the field and creating memorable moments that will make our fans proud this season,”

The California outfit is a part of the broader Golden Eagles brand, led by the Aligarh-based Pavna Group of Industries and committed to holistic sports development. Alongside cricket, the brand drives growth in handball through Golden Eagles Bharat comprising the men’s and women’s teams competing internationally—and a state of the art academy dedicated to nurturing emerging talent in Aligarh.

Team List: Unmukt Chand, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Chad Bowes, Asad Rafiq, Gaurav Kumar, Muhammad Ilyas, Saif Badar, Junaid Siddiqui, Nauman Anwar, Monank Patel, Baladitya Kathula, Adnit Jhamb, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ujjwal Vinnakota, Ghulam Mudassar Khan