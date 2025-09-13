CallerDesk Joins Hands with E-Cell IIT Kanpur’s marquee E-Summit as Service Partner for UpStart 2025

Collaboration to power 500+ budding entrepreneurs with cloud communication tools, mentorship, and on-spot funding opportunities worth ₹18 lakh

New Delhi, 13th September 2025: CallerDesk, India’s leading cloud telephony solutions provider, has partnered with the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kanpur as the official Service Partner for UpStart 2025, the flagship business model competition of E-Summit, one of India’s most prominent platforms for nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

Since its inception, UpStart has empowered over 500+ budding entrepreneurs across India, sowing the seeds of innovation and helping ideas evolve into scalable businesses. The 2025 edition aims to expand this impact, offering startups a platform to test, refine, and accelerate their ventures with the right mentorship, exposure, and resources.

This year’s UpStart promises an impressive lineup of opportunities for participating startups:

Prizes worth ₹18 lakh to be won

On-spot funding opportunities with marquee investors and VCs

One on One Mentorship sessions from industry leaders across diverse sectors

Access to startup services, incubation and acceleration programs

Networking avenues with founders, VCs, HNWIs, and global investors

Exposure through the Startup Expo, featuring product launches and investor showcases

The summit will host sector-focused panel discussions across tracks such as Fintech, Healthtech, Deeptech, Web3, Cybersecurity and UpStart Socha (Social Entrepreneurship), UpStart Campus (College Founders), and UpStart Biz

The previous edition of UpStart helped raise over ₹2 crore in spot funding with participation from 15 high-potential startups and collaboration with top 7 VCs under IIT Kanpur’s C3i Hub.

The 2025 edition is set to surpass this benchmark, with events kicking off on October 11th, 2025 in Delhi, November 1st, 2025 in Bangalore, Hyderabad and December 6th, 2025 – Mumbai.

Registrations are open for 2025, go and register now by visiting the official website

As Service Partner, CallerDesk will extend its flagship Cloud IVR and scalable telephony tools to participating startups, enabling them to simplify customer communication, enhance engagement, and build investor-ready businesses without infrastructure bottlenecks.

Himanshu, Head of Events at E-Cell IIT Kanpur, added: “We’re excited to welcome CallerDesk as our official Service Partner. Their platform solves a major pain point for growing startups — reliable and trackable customer communication. This partnership reflects our mutual goal of nurturing innovation and equipping entrepreneurs with the best resources. Speaking about the partnership, Kaushal Bansal, Co-Founder of CallerDesk, said: “At CallerDesk, we understand that communication is the backbone of growth. By joining hands with IIT Kanpur’s UpStart, we aim to empower deserving founders with the right technology and insights, so they can focus on innovation and scaling their ideas into sustainable, global businesses.”

With this collaboration, CallerDesk reinforces its role as a catalyst in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem—bridging technology, mentorship, and opportunity to help startups thrive.