17th September 2024: Campus, one of India’s leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, has launched a new exclusive retail store in Andheri East, Mumbai. The expansive store, spread across 735 Sq. ft. is located at Shop no-5, Ajay Mittal Industrial Premises Co-Operative Society Ltd., Sanjay Building no.1, Mittal Estate, Andheri(E) Pin-400059, Mumbai, Maharashtra. It offers a wide range of high-quality, fashionable, and affordable sneakers. This store launch is a part of the brand’s ongoing growth journey, from continuously driving fashion forward narrative and adopting a multi-channel sales approach to enhance the customer’s experience while serving the latent demand.

The newly launched store showcases Campus’ highly sought for Sneakers and modern footwear, including Nitro Fly, and Nitro Boost ranges, ensuring customers with an unparalleled shopping experience. With a diverse array of options catering to everyday occasions and fashion choice preferences, the store offers something for everyone. To celebrate the grand opening, Campus is offering special promotions, including discount upto 50% off. This initiative reflects Campus Activewear’s commitment to adding value to its customers, allowing them to experience the difference firsthand.