Canara Bank conducts its first Marathon in the vibrant city, Bengaluru at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on 19th November 2023

Bengaluru 20, November 2023: Canara Bank has conducted its first Marathon in the vibrant city, Bengaluru at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on 19th November 2023.

The event was flagged off by the MD & CEO of Canara Bank, Shri K Satyanarayana Raju along with Non-Executive Chairman of the Bank, Shri Vijay Srirangan and Executive Directors of the Bank, Shri Debashish Mukherjee, Shri Ashok Chandra, Shri Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, Shri Bhavendra Kumar.

Over 7000 participants have competed in three different categories of the Marathon: Canara Fun Run (3K), Canara Savings Run (5K), and Canara Premium Run (10K). The winners of 10K & 5K were awarded with Rs.2.00L & Rs.1.00L respectively. After the event, MD & CEO of Canara Bank Shri K Satyanarayana Raju has felicitated various international sports dignitaries.