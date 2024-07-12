Canara Bank MD & CEO Presents Rs1838 Crore Dividend Cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, 12 July 2024: In a significant event underscoring Canara Bank’s robust financial performance, Shri K Satyanarayana Raju, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Canara Bank, handed over a dividend cheque of ₹1838 Crore for the financial year 2023-24 to the Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

The event was held in New Delhi and attended by Dr. Prashant Kumar Goyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and the Executive Directors of Canara Bank: Shri Debashish Mukherjee, Shri Ashok Chandra, Shri Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, Shri Bhavendra Kumar, and Chief General Manager Delhi, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.

This dividend payout reflects Canara Bank’s unwavering commitment to its stakeholders and its strong financial health, driven by strategic initiatives and sound banking practices. The bank continues to play a pivotal role in supporting India’s economic growth and development through its extensive range of financial products and services.