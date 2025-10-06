Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited’s Initial Public Offer to open on Thursday, October 9, 2025

Chandigarh, October 06th, 2025: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited (“CRAMC” or “Company”), shall open its Bid/Offer in relation to its initial public offer of Equity Shares on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The initial public offering comprises of an offer for sale of up to 49,854,357 Equity Shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholders (“Total Offer Size”).

The price band for the Offer is at ₹ 253 to ₹ 266 per Equity Share. (“The Price Band”).

Bids can be made for a minimum of 56 Equity Shares and in multiples of 56 Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each thereafter.

The Offer for Sale comprises up to 25,924,266 Equity Shares by Canara Bank and up to 23,930,091 Equity Shares by ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. (“Promoter Selling Shareholders”).

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The Bid/Offer will close on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The Equity Shares are being offered through the Red Herring Prospectus dated October 3, 2025 (“RHP”) filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai (“ROC”), read with the price band advertisement cum corrigendum to the RHP. The link to the price band advertisement cum corrigendum is available on the website of the Company: https://www.canararobeco.com/company/shareholder-corner/offer-documents/

The Equity Shares offered through this Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited (“BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”).

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited are the book running lead managers to the Offer (the “BRLMs”).

The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (the “SCRR”), read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, in compliance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) (the “QIB Category”), provided that the Company in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Category to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (the “Anchor Investor Portion”).

One-third of the Anchor Investor Portion shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each are allocated to Anchor Investors (the “Anchor Investor Allocation Price”). In the event of under-subscription, or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each shall be added to the QIB Category (other than Anchor Investor Portion) (“Net QIB Category”).

Further, 5% of the Net QIB Category (excluding the Anchor Investor Portion) shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Category shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the QIB Category, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining QIB Category for proportionate allocation to QIBs.

Further, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) (the “Non-Institutional Category”) of which one-third of the Non-Institutional Category shall be available for allocation to Bidders with a Bid size of more than ₹ 0.20 million and up to ₹ 1.00 million and two-thirds of the Non-Institutional Category shall be available for allocation to Bidders with a Bid size of more than ₹ 1.00 million , provided that under-subscription in either of these two sub-categories of the Non-Institutional Category may be allocated to Bidders in the other sub-category of the Non-Institutional Category in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. Further, not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors (“RIIs”) (the “Retail Category”) in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price.

All Bidders (other than Anchor Investors) are required to mandatorily participate in this Offer through the Application Supported by Block Amount (“ASBA”) process, and shall provide details of their respective bank account including UPI ID (defined hereinafter) for UPI Investors (defined hereinafter) in which the Bid Amount will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (“SCSBs”) or the Sponsor Banks, as the case may be.. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA process. For details, specific attention is invited to “Offer Procedure” beginning on page 470 of the Red Herring Prospectus.

All capitalised terms used herein but not defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.