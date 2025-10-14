Canon India debuts EOS C50 and a complete creator-to-cinema video ecosystem at Broadcast India Show 2025

Mumbai, October 14th, 2025: Delivering an unparalleled celebration of cinematic and broadcast innovation, Canon India unveiled its most immersive and technologically advanced showcase at the Broadcast India Show 2025, (South Asia’s foremost platform for media, broadcast, and content creation technologies) held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from 14th–16th October. Taking centre stage was the much-anticipated India debut of the EOS C50, Canon’s latest compact digital cinema camera engineered to redefine professional video production.

With a bold experiential concept inspired by high-end production sets, the Canon booth brought together a complete ecosystem of imaging solutions across cinema, virtual production, and live broadcasting, offering visitors a first-hand glimpse into real-time production environments powered by Canon’s cutting-edge technologies. Through this dynamic and immersive showcase, Canon reaffirmed its leadership in imaging innovation and its commitment to empowering India’s growing broadcast, OTT, creator and cinematic communities with future-ready tools for every stage of visual storytelling.

Immersive Experience Zones

Canon’s booth was divided into three interactive zones, designed to replicate real-world production environments and offer visitors hands-on experiences:

Cinema EOS & DILC Zone: A complete film set showcasing Canon’s Cinema EOS & R System lineup for cinematic storytelling.

A complete film set showcasing Canon’s Cinema EOS & R System lineup for cinematic storytelling. Virtual Production Zone: Demonstrations of comprehensive workflows using Canon’s PTZ, C400 cameras along with Cine Servo for virtual production.

Demonstrations of comprehensive workflows using Canon’s PTZ, C400 cameras along with Cine Servo for virtual production. R50V Zone: A space tailored for digital-first creators, highlighting the EOS R50V’s compact form and versatility for amateur filmmakers

Product Showcase: A Three-Layered Creative Ecosystem

Canon’s product lineup at the event spans the entire content creation spectrum empowering every level of visual storyteller:

For content creators: EOS R50V, designed for effortless, high-quality vlogging and everyday content creation.

EOS R50V, designed for effortless, high-quality vlogging and everyday content creation. For advanced creators and hybrid filmmakers: EOS R5 Mark II, a hybrid camera that bridges professional-grade photography and video performance.

EOS R5 Mark II, a hybrid camera that bridges professional-grade photography and video performance. For filmmakers and OTT professionals: EOS C400, C80 and the newly launched EOS C50, designed for high-end production workflows and dynamic shooting conditions.

Commenting on Canon India’s participation, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, said: “At Canon India, we take pride in driving the future of imaging innovation, empowering visual storytellers across every domain, from OTT and broadcast to cinema and content creation. The Broadcast India Show 2025 marks a significant milestone in our video-first journey, providing us with an excellent platform to showcase our technological prowess and leadership in imaging. This year, we are proud to unveil the EOS C50 for the first time in India, alongside our acclaimed Cinema EOS and PTZ camera range. Our comprehensive imaging ecosystem is built to meet the evolving needs of modern production, from virtual sets and VR to live studios and streaming. Through cutting-edge technology and creative collaboration, Canon continues to redefine the boundaries of visual expression and shape the future of video production in India”

The booth was inaugurated by renowned cinematographers and Canon Cinema EOS Ambassadors Mr. Kiran Deohans, ISC, and Mr. Sudeep Chatterjee, ISC, whose celebrated works have set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. A master of visual storytelling, Mr. Deohans is known for iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jodhaa Akbar, and Agneepath, while Mr. Chatterjee, a National Award-winning cinematographer, has redefined cinematic craft through acclaimed works such as Chak De! India, Chandu Champion, Heeramandi, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Their presence underscored Canon’s deep association with India’s creative community and its commitment to empowering visual storytellers through innovation in imaging technology.

In line with Canon’s vision of delivering end-to-end imaging solutions, the booth will also feature integrated setups in collaboration with leading technology partners, including Aputure, EIZO, Sennheiser, SanDisk, Atomos, Mo-Sys, and PROTECH. These alliances bring to life fully functional environments such as Cinematic News Studio setups, Virtual Production systems, and AR/VR applications powered by Canon’s remote PTZ cameras for education, corporate, sports, and media use cases, which is served via Canon’s exclusive Studio Solutions – Canon North Star.