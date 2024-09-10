Cape Town Real Estate Investment Group (CTREIG) Launches Pre-Launch Interest List Website

Sheridan, WY, September 10, 2024 –The Cape Town Real Estate Investment Group (CTREIG) is excited to announce the launch of its pre-launch interest list website, set to go live on September 4, 2024. This strategic initiative is aimed at attracting potential investors who are keen to explore the dynamic and promising real estate opportunities in Cape Town, South Africa – “The Mother City.” The website will serve as a crucial platform for those interested in getting ahead of the curve in one of the most exciting emerging markets in the world.

Founded by Maurice Foley, the visionary behind the annual Black Travel Expo and Two Oceans Travel & Tours, and Michael Henderson, the innovative adventure-travel CEO of B.A.G. Travel, CTREIG is poised to revolutionize the real estate investment landscape in Cape Town. Their combined experience in the travel and tourism industries uniquely positions them to leverage Cape Town’s thriving tourism and real estate markets.

Special Feature: Exciting Real Estate Investment Tours

In 2025, the Cape Town Real Estate Investment Group will host a series of exclusive trips to Cape Town – offering its members a unique opportunity to explore the city’s vibrant property market in person. These trips will include guided tours of prime real estate locations, meetings with local developers, and networking events with key industry players.

February 2025 Tour: www.bagtravel.net/africa

April 2025 Tour: 1drv.ms/w/s!Ap1wgflZB-avgcM4WLFzpVGM98KYFA

Participants will also enjoy curated cultural experiences, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the dynamic lifestyle that Cape Town has to offer. This series is designed to provide valuable insights and connections for those looking to invest in one of Africa’s most sought-after real estate markets:

Why CTREIG?

Cape Town is increasingly recognized as a prime location for real estate investment and CTREIG aims to capitalize on this trend by offering investors exclusive access to high-potential properties in the area. Here are five compelling reasons why Cape Town stands out as a top choice for real estate investment:

1. Emerging Market Potential: Cape Town’s real estate market is still in the early stages of its development, offering investors the opportunity to benefit from significant property appreciation and capital growth as the market matures.

2. Robust Economic Development: As a key hub for finance, technology, and creative industries, Cape Town’s diverse economy and ongoing infrastructure projects provide a solid foundation for long-term real estate value.

3. Favorable Exchange Rates and Investment Incentives: American investors, in

particular, can take advantage of favorable exchange rates and South Africa’s attractive investment incentives, making it a cost-effective entry point into the market.

4. Thriving Tourism Industry: With millions of visitors flocking to Cape Town each year, there is a strong demand for short-term rental properties, offering investors the potential for higher returns compared to traditional long-term rentals.

5. Stunning Natural Beauty and Lifestyle Appeal: Cape Town’s world-renowned

landscapes and vibrant cultural scene make it a desirable destination for both residents and tourists, driving continuous demand for real estate.

The pre-launch interest list website is the first step for investors to gain early access to CTREIG’s curated investment opportunities. Investors who sign up will receive exclusive updates, early access to property listings, and invitations to investor-only events.