New Delhi, 11th July 2024: Capri Global Capital Ltd (Capri Loans), a leading non-banking financial company, has appointed Mr. Tarun Aggarwal as its new Group Chief Technology Officer, marking a key step in its digital transformation journey.

With a wealth of experience in technology leadership, Mr. Aggarwal will drive innovation and operational efficiency at Capri Loans. His focus will be on enhancing customer-centric solutions and advancing the company’s digital infrastructure. His expertise in creating scalable and reliable systems will ensure that the platform remains robust and capable of handling increasing user demands. This strategic move aims to provide a seamless and secure experience for customers while maintaining Capri Loans leadership in the financial sector.

Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri Global, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Tarun Aggarwal as our new Group Chief Technology Officer. Capri Loans is on an ambitious path to digitalization by leveraging diverse technologies and data science. Tarun’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey to position ourselves among the top NBFCs dedicated to creating unparalleled value for our customers. Digitisation is pivotal in enhancing our services, providing superior customer experience, fostering cross-product synergies, and driving relentless innovation”.

Mr. Aggarwal is a seasoned professional with nearly 20 years of experience in Generative AI, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, DevOps, Infrastructure, Platform Engineering, and Quality Assurance. Before joining Capri Loans, he was Senior Vice President of Engineering at Paytm. He has also made significant contributions at Adobe Systems, Quad Analytix (Wiser), Expedia India, and Guavus Networks. His notable achievements include integrating India’s Aadhaar Web Services with Adobe Sign and developing a resilient multi-cloud disaster recovery solution across AWS and Azure.

He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from IMT Ghaziabad and a B.Tech in Computer Science from Kurukshetra University.