Car sales hit record high in Oct, driven by GST rate cut: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Nov 2: India’s passenger vehicle (PV) industry achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2025, boosted by the recent GST rate rationalisation and strong festive season demand, according to industry data shared by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

PV wholesales in the domestic market rose 17.23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 4,70,227 units in October 2025, compared to 4,01,105 units in the same month last year.

“The PV industry in India reached a record high in terms of volumes in October, fuelled by the GST rate rationalisation and robust festive demand, as several carmakers recorded their highest-ever monthly wholesales,” FM Sitharaman said in a post on social media platform X.

This marks the best-ever monthly performance for the Indian car market, surpassing the previous record of 4,05,522 units set in January 2025.

“This was the best-ever domestic monthly volumes, beating the previous record of 4,05,522 units in January 2025,” the Finance Minister added.

Experts say that lower GST rates and attractive festive offers encouraged more customers to buy cars, helping several automakers post their highest-ever monthly sales.

The trend also signals a strong consumer sentiment and growing confidence in the economy.

Meanwhile, major automaker giants including Kia India, Skoda Auto India, Nissan Motor India, and Mahindra’s Trucks and Buses has reported robust sales in the month of October, driven by strong festive buying due to GST reforms.

According to data released on Saturday, Kia India achieved its best-ever monthly sales performance in October, with 29,556 units since entering the Indian market.

As per the data, Skoda sold 8,252 units in October, which is its highest-ever monthly sales.

Nissan Motor also followed suit and reported consolidated sales of 9,675 units, marking a 45 per cent month-on-month growth, and Mahindra and Mahindra’s overall sales, including exports in the Trucks and Buses business, stood at 2,034 units.

–IANS