Carbon World Health Announces Grand Opening of Sun Prairie Location

Madison, WI, August 24, 2024 –Carbon World Health is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This exciting event will feature tours of the state-of-the-art facility to inaugurate the new site. Attendees can explore the innovative services and customized programs available, including:
– Botox/Daxxify/Xeomin
– Fillers & Kybella
– Chemical Peels
– Hydrafacials
– Vanquish Body Contouring (Promotes Permanent Fat Loss)
– EmSculpt Body Sculpting (Melts Fat & Builds Muscle)
– EmSella Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction & Urinary Incontinence
– Customized Weight Loss Programs, including Semaglutide & Tirzepatide
– Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy
– Photorejuvenation
– Cryoprobe for Unwanted Skin Lesions
– Vitamins & Amino Acids Injections
– NAD+ Therapies
– IV Therapies
– Body Composition Analysis & Nutritional Programs
– SkinPen MicroNeedling with Plasma-Rich Protein (PRP) Treatments
– PlasmaIQ for Skin Rejuvenation
– Advanced Compression Therapy for Muscle Recovery, Improved Blood Flow & Circulation
Event Details:
– Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
– Location: 2824 Prairie Lakes Drive, Suite 107, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
– Activities: Facility tours, live demonstrations, gift bags, raffles, and special offers.