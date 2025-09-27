Carlton Wellness Group, Under EBG Group, Unveils 40 Luxury Wellness Resort Villas in Ongole

~Carlton Wellness Group launches a landmark wellness resort in Ongole with villas owned by Krillam Resorts. ~

NATIONAL – September 27, 2025: Carlton Wellness Group, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive wellness resort in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, featuring 40 ultra-premium wellness villas owned by Krillam Resorts. This milestone marks a defining moment in India’s luxury wellness offering, positioning Ongole as the site of India’s first global wellness resort residences.

The villas, prices starting from ₹3.33 Cr onwards, carry Carlton’s Global Wellness Positioning while being backed by Krillam Resorts. Each villa reflects a marine-inspired design and wellness-centric architecture, integrating Ayurveda, Panchakarma, and holistic therapies in collaboration with Sri Sri Tattva and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Together, Carlton and Krillam are bringing a first-of-its-kind fusion of luxury, wellness, and investment opportunity in the heart of Ongole.

Owning a villa at Carlton Wellness Resort is designed to be a seamless experience, combining the prestige of luxury living with the reassurance of long-term value. Each homeowner enjoys assured rental income, exclusive complimentary wellness stays, and the pride of being part of a pioneering wellness resort residence. The villas are also positioned to offer strong lifestyle appreciation, with expected property value growth of up to 3x in 5 years. This ensures that while residents immerse themselves in holistic well-being, their ownership continues to grow in significance over time.

Carlton’s professional management team takes care of everything, right from guest services and maintenance to curated wellness experiences, so that the owners can simply enjoy peace of mind. With Ongole’s rising infrastructure, including a new airport, high-speed rail connectivity, and its proximity to spiritual hubs, the township is perfectly placed to become a global destination for luxury wellness tourism.

Mr. Omkar Navge, CEO of Carlton Wellness Group, said: “Carlton Wellness is redefining luxury living through wellness. Our Ongole villas, starting at ₹3.33 Cr, combine tranquillity, authentic wellness experiences, and financial growth. With Krillam Wellness Resorts Pvt. Ltd. as the villa owner, we are delivering a project that perfectly reflects Carlton’s global brand promise.

Mr. Suresh Goyal, CEO & Founder of Krillam Wellness Resorts Pvt. Ltd., shared:“Krillam Wellness Resorts is proud to partner with Carlton Wellness Group to bring this landmark project to life. Our commitment is to deliver resort villas that reflect the highest standards of quality, wellness integration, and long-term value for every investor and resident.”

A Gateway to India’s Trillion-Dollar Wellness Economy. This launch invites investors to participate in India’s booming wellness economy by owning a stake in a globally unique wellness township. With pricing starting from ₹3.33 Cr, the project promises not only world-class wellness living but also a legacy of financial and lifestyle prosperity.