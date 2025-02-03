Carma’s First Flagship Store in Hyderabad is a Reflection of Creativity and Freshness

Proving itself as a coveted destination for fashion enthusiasts, the Carma’s multi designer store in Hyderabad would bring elegance and exclusivity that effortlessly reflects the evolving trends in Indian couture and contemporary fashion. With their launch at 10, Banjara Hills on January 31,2025, Carma expanded in the ‘city of pearls’ with an array of crème designers and top notch labels to provide a hassle-free shopping experience with a finest range of voguish and ethereal handpicked ensembles.

At the outset, Carma was conceived to promote art and crafts. They initiated their first avatar with designers like Suneet Varma, Rohit Bal, Meera Muzaffar Ali, Reena, and Karuna Goenka and then ran it in a very nice way, where each person had their own cubicle. Then they executed the second avatar, where Carma was given to Sabyasachi for eight years. And then began their current third avatar, where they are promoting young talent.

Pinki Reddy Guest of Honour has graced the launch.

In the words of Malvika Poddar, the co-founder of Carma, “We have headed towards new beginnings with our new store launch. Carma has always been a trailblazer in inspiring the tapestry of Indian fashion by providing a platform to both stalwarts and young-age designers. The new store too will carry forward the legacy of verve, opulence, and uniqueness that transcends day and night.”

Having a elite base of fashion designers, Carma Hyderabad became a nexus for luminaries including Talking Threads by Pearl Uppal, Chhavi Aggarwal, Meghaa Mahendru, Elisha Wadhwani, Drishti Chhabra, Guldavari, Usha Bagri, Farha Syed, Dabiri Couture, Romaa Aggarwal, RAR Studio, Aditi Gupta, Vrinda by Pundrik, Label Mayaa, and many more. The luxe interiors, services of customisation, and an ethereal collection, Carma’s new store is a heaven for meticulously curated selection of apparel, jewellery, and accessories, perfect for special occasions to voguish casual for fashion connoisseurs and style aficionados.