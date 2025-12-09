Carnival Unveils Limited-edition 8-course Christmas Celebration Menu

This Christmas, Carnival invites guests to step into a world of festive indulgence with an exclusive 8-Course Christmas Celebration Menu, thoughtfully crafted to capture the joy, warmth, and whimsy of the season. Available on 24th December (Dinner) and 25th December (Lunch & Dinner), this limited-period menu promises a multisensory dining experience like no other.

With live performances, a DJ, an energetic band, and a magician bringing Christmas cheer to life, Carnival sets the stage for an evening where culinary artistry meets immersive celebration. The festive ambience is designed to captivate from the moment guests arrive, blending music, theatre, and joyous surprises throughout the experience. The 8-Course Christmas Celebration Menu further elevates the evening, featuring Carnival’s signature festive tableside dessert and a thoughtfully curated selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, each crafted to bring the warmth and wonder of the season to the table.

Carnival Bites – Pani Puri Semifreddo, Corn Chaat Pie-tee, Aamras Achappam, Bao Bhaji

Champaran-Style Carnitas (Live) – Jackfruit / Duck

Indo-Thai Curry with Vatayappam

Parmesan & Saffron Khichdi topped with 24-Carat Gold Leaf

Festive Enhancements & Pairings

To complement the 8-course experience, Carnival introduces a selection of festive pairing options designed to elevate the celebration. Guests can choose from the Unlimited Wine Package, which includes the full 8-course menu along with unlimited red and white house-pour wines; the Christmas Cocktail Pairing, featuring the experience menu paired with specially crafted festive cocktails; or the Unlimited Pour Package, which offers unlimited beer alongside the full tasting menu. Each enhancement has been thoughtfully curated to enrich the flavours of the meal and add a personalised, indulgent touch to the festive evening, making the Christmas celebration even more enjoyable and memorable.

A Night of Celebrations

To elevate the festive spirit, Carnival enhances the evening with a lively mix of entertainment, featuring a live band, DJ performances, immersive acts, and a magician weaving moments of wonder through the night. The entire space comes alive with energy, music, and movement, creating an atmosphere that feels celebratory from the moment guests arrive. Designed to be vibrant, joyful, and unforgettable, the entertainment perfectly complements the culinary experience, turning Christmas at Carnival into a spirited celebration that engages all the senses.