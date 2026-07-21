Casa Milano and Arredo3 Complete Four Years of Partnership

Casa Milano marks four successful years as a key supplier of Arredo3 in the GCC, featuring multiple displays across its showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Dubai, UAE| July 21: Casa Milano, UAE-based luxury home solutions provider proudly announces the completion of four years of partnership with Arredo3, a premier Italian manufacturer of bespoke, 100% Made-in-Italy modular kitchens and living furniture. Over the past four years, Casa Milano has established itself as a key supplier of Arredo3 in the GCC, offering the biggest Arredo3 display across its showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. The displays allow homeowners, designers, architects, consultants, developers and contractors to experience Arredo3’s latest collections, finishes, materials and design possibilities in person.

The partnership has strengthened Casa Milano’s position across both retail and project segments, supported by its dedicated in-house teams that deliver a seamless end-to-end service. From design consultation and space planning to technical drawings, customization, professional installation, and after-sales support, Casa Milano ensures every Arredo3 kitchen and living space solution is tailored to meet the client’s unique lifestyle, aesthetic preferences, and project requirements.

Arredo3 is globally recognised for its versatile range of modular kitchen and living solutions that combine timeless Italian aesthetics with practical functionality. Beyond kitchens, the brand offers integrated living systems including wall units, storage solutions, shelving concepts, and coordinated furniture elements designed to create cohesive and sophisticated open-plan spaces. Its collections offer extensive customization options, from contemporary and minimalist concepts to more refined and elegant layouts, with a wide selection of finishes, materials, storage systems, and accessories. The brand’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and ergonomic design has made it a preferred choice for both residential and commercial spaces.

“Completing four years of partnership with Arredo3 is an important milestone for Casa Milano,” said Mohammed Azhar Sajan, Founder, Casa Milano. “Casa Milano has become a key supplier of Arredo3 in the GCC, supported by the multiple Arredo3 displays across our showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. Arredo3 represents the quality, flexibility and Italian design excellence that our customers expect from a premium kitchen brand. Our vision is to make Casa Milano the first name people think of when they search for Arredo3 in the Middle East, and we are proud to bring the full Arredo3 experience closer to homeowners and the design community across the region.”

Arredo3 has become a well-recognised name among designers, architects, consultants, developers and contractors, offering kitchen solutions that combine Italian aesthetics with practical functionality. Its wide variety of collections gives clients the flexibility to create kitchens suited to different lifestyles, spaces and project needs.

As demand for premium kitchen solutions and living spaces continues to grow across the GCC, Casa Milano and Arredo3 remain committed to delivering design-led, high-quality and functional kitchen spaces for both individual homeowners and large-scale developments.