CAVA’s First Ever Michigan Restaurant Opens in Canton

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2025 — CAVA (NYSE: CAVA), the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, today opened its first location in Michigan, located at 43450 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187. CAVA Canton is a 3,850-square-foot location with a dining room and digital order pick-up and delivery. Daily operating hours are 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m. The brand has plans to expand its Michigan footprint later this year.

CAVA infuses every community it joins with the bold flavors and warm hospitality of the Mediterranean. Its fully customizable menu comprises of 38 ingredients, creating over 17 billion combinations for guests to enjoy through bowls, pitas, chips, dips, juices, and dressings. CAVA is expanding its mission to bring heart, health, and humanity to food throughout the country, with increasing momentum in the Midwest.

“We’re thrilled to join the Southeast Michigan community and introduce more guests to the bold, vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean,” said Gino Carlin, Regional Leader at CAVA. “Entering the state of Michigan marks our 28th state, and we’re eager to welcome more guests in the Midwest and throughout the country to our table to enjoy our Mediterranean cuisine and hospitality.”

Before the doors officially open to any new restaurant, CAVA invites guests in for a complimentary meal, accepts donations to support a local cause, and matches those donations up to $1,000. Since 2019, this companywide Community Day program has raised more than $600,000 in donations, focused on organizations improving food insecurity in local communities. In keeping with this tradition, CAVA’s Canton Community Day event was held yesterday, raising funds for Gleaners Food Bank of Southeast Michigan, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger.

With a target of 1,000 restaurants by 2032, the company is quickly growing its national footprint, with plans to open additional restaurants in Michigan later this year. It opened 58 net new restaurants in the 2024 Fiscal Year and expects at least 17 percent growth in 2025. With its entrance into Michigan, CAVA’s total national footprint reaches 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Prior to the grand opening, CAVA also donated fresh meals prepared throughout the restaurant’s training period to local community members. The company’s food donation program was launched nationally in the fall of 2023 to improve food insecurity and reduce food waste as CAVA expands to new locations.

CAVA’s new Canton restaurant will employ 25-40 local people. The company hires people for their hospitality and warmth and is dedicated to creating career pathways for its team members. CAVA offers competitive pay and benefits including paid time off, healthcare, early wage access, an Employee Assistance Program, and free mental health support.