CavinKare’s Meera Celebrates Diwali with DoItForTheFeelNotTheFeed A Heartfelt Tribute to Tradition

Chennai, 18th October 2025: Celebrating the joy of genuine moments this Diwali, Meera, CavinKare’s flagship haircare brand, unveils a heartfelt digital campaign — #DoItForTheFeelNotTheFeed — reminding audiences to rediscover the true essence of the festival. Aimed at reconnecting Gen Z and millennials with the traditional essence of the festival, the campaign invites a return to meaningful traditions through the simple, grounding ritual of Ennai Kuliyal (oil bath) with Meera Herbal Powder. In a world where Diwali often plays out through screens and social media, Brand Meera reminds us that true celebration lives in the celebration of tradition, the warmth of lit lamps, and the laughter that fills our homes, not in filters or feeds.

Rooted in The Goodness of Tradition, the digital film gently portrays a heartfelt moment between mother and daughter as they reconnect through the cherished ritual of oil bath. More than a nostalgic reflection, the campaign speaks to today’s generation, encouraging them to step away from their screens and rediscover the depth and meaning of cherished rituals. In a time when celebrations are often reduced to content for the feed, Meera’s message is clear- slow down, be present, and embrace the rituals that make Diwali truly meaningful.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Rajat Nanda, Business Head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said, “Diwali is more than a festival of lights, it is a celebration of heritage, love, and the bonds that hold families together. With its campaign, ‘Do it for the Feel, Not for the Feed,’ Meera embraces its essence of The Goodness of Tradition, weaving a heartfelt story of how the timeless ritual of haircare continues to connect generations. In a world increasingly shaped by screens, this campaign gently reminds us how modern families are nurturing time-honored wisdoms, keeping the warmth of togetherness alive.”

The campaign is being amplified across Meera’s digital and social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, engaging audiences around festive self-care.

The Diwali DVC is a gentle cultural reawakening. By spotlighting the ritual of the oil bath, the brand celebrates its health, emotional, and cultural significance as a cherished festival practice. The film’s emotive storytelling, nostalgic tone, and rich visuals bring alive real memories — the first oil bath before Diwali, the scent of herbal powder, the glow of diyas, and the laughter of loved ones gathered. It’s a sensory reminder that true beauty is felt, not filtered.