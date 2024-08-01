Celebrate Friendship Day with Sunday Brunch Odyssey at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

This Friendship Day, embark on an unforgettable culinary adventure with the Sunday Brunch Odyssey at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa on August 4th, 2024. Indulge in the ultimate dining experience as culinary maestros from top Marriott hotels in Bengaluru come together to take you on a culinary journey of global flavours.

Prepare for an extraordinary gastronomic tour with the Sunday Brunch Odyssey! This unique brunch experience brings together expertly curated menus and renowned chefs from prestigious hotels under one roof. Witness the brilliance of culinary masters as they visit each participating venue, offering an unparalleled brunch extravaganza.

Asian Master Chef Saiful Agam from JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa will delight your palate with the bold and vibrant flavours of Korean cuisine. From the tangy zing of Kimchi to the savory delights of Gimbap and the sizzling perfection of Bulgogi grilled specialties, Chef Saiful’s blend of traditional techniques with modern flair guarantees an explosion of flavours in every bite.

Experience Chef Rungtiwa’s authentic Thai delicacies, savour Chef Imran Arif’s signature Northwest Frontier creations, indulge in Chef Matteo Arvonio’s exquisite Italian creations. This culinary journey promises a feast for the senses, culminating in an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on this epic brunch affair at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa.

Date: 4th August, 2024

Price: Kids Brunch – INR 2,200 plus taxes (aged between 5-12)

Non-Alcoholic Brunch – INR 3,850 plus taxes

Alcoholic Brunch – INR 4,850 plus taxes

For Reservations: Please connect with us on +91 87929 29221