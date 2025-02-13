Celebrate Love at Bomba’s Valentine’s Dine and Align Your Hearts

February brings with it the sweet whispers of romance, and Bomba is ready to be your perfect Valentine’s Day destination. Celebrating love dining at bomba. Bomba has crafted an ambiance where romance and great cuisine come together, making every moment count this Valentine’s season. This Valentine’s Day let Cupid’s Dart Ignite the Heart at Bomba!

Celebrate the season of love with your most cherished ones—whether it’s your partner, friends, or family. Believing that great food is a love language in itself, its distinguished chefs have poured their hearts into curating an exclusive Valentine’s menu. Both locations are set to welcome guests with an array of innovative dishes, thoughtfully designed for sharing and savoring together.

Fall in love with the new Valentine’s specials, Begin with the Cacio e Pepe Arancini, featuring crispy risotto balls infused with the classic flavors of cacio e pepe, complemented by a light parmesan foam. The Roasted Leeks & Mushroom Croquetas, offer a delicate filling encased in a crispy cornflake crust. Savour the ultimate Charred Adobo Prawn Tostada presenting smoky, marinated prawns atop a crisp tostada. The Braised Lamb & Truffled Mash Potato Doppio provides a rich and indulgent experience, pairing tender braised lamb with velvety truffled mashed potatoes. Conclude your evening with the Strawberry Tres Leche, featuring beautiful textures of strawberry that perfectly capture the essence of romance.