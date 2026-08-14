Celebrate Rakhi with the Gift of Wellness with Gunam Beauty

Aug 14: Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the people who support, uplift, and care for us through every stage of life. This year, move beyond traditional gifting and choose something that nurtures wellbeing from within. Gunam Beauty launches supports everyday health, making it a thoughtful way to show your loved ones you care.

From promoting inner balance to encouraging mindful self-care, it’s a gift that celebrates both wellness and the special bonds that make life meaningful.

Active Brightening Complex

https://gunambeauty.com/ products/active-brightening- complex

A powerful multi-correctional serum designed to brighten, soothe, and repair for visibly clearer, even-toned skin. Powered by advanced actives, it helps reduce pigmentation, calm inflammation, and restore a radiant glow.

Balance & Restore Cream

https://gunambeauty.com/ products/balance-and-restore- cream

A nourishing daily moisturizer that deeply hydrates while strengthening the skin barrier. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients, it helps improve texture, calm sensitivity, and bring back a healthy, balanced radiance

Marine Collagen Di-peptide + Skin & Gut Complex

https://gunambeauty.com/ products/marine-collagen-di- peptide-skin-gut-complex

A clinically tested marine collagen supplement designed to support skin elasticity, hydration, and overall skin health. Enriched with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, it also supports gut wellness from within

Functional Plant-Based Creamer + MCT

https://gunambeauty.com/ products/functional-plant- based-creamer-mct

A creamy, dairy-free blend crafted with plant-based ingredients and functional actives to support skin health, digestion, energy, and mental clarity, without unnecessary fillers