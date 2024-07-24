Celebrate Self-Care Day with Modicare and Pamper yourself with Wellness and Skincare Products

Ready to embark on a self-care journey? Whether you’re a skincare novice or a seasoned health guru, Modicare got your back with a lineup of wellness and skincare products. In today’s fast-paced world, finding time for self-care can be challenging, but Modicare Limited makes it easier with their innovative offerings.

Picture this: a day dedicated entirely to YOU, where pampering is the main agenda and glowing like a goddess (or god!) is the ultimate goal. So, grab your fluffiest robe, put on your favourite tunes, and let’s dive into the quirkiest guide to the most divine self-care day ever! Whether you’re looking to boost your nutrition, enhance your workout routine, or protect your skin from digital device emissions, Modicare has something for everyone. Self-care isn’t just a trend; it’s a necessity for maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle. With Modicare, you can turn any day into a celebration of you.

For your self- care day, show yourself some love in the most delicious & nutritional way with these gummies, packed with vitamins and minerals. Giving a fun twist to nutrition, Well Gummies range from Modicare underlines and advocates the need for improved dietary and lifestyle habits, especially among people who are always on the go.

The range is apt for people who are not able to meet their nutritional requirements, given their busy lifestyle. The ‘Well Gummy’ range, priced at just MRP Rs. 699/- (30 Units) each offers four different variants viz. Well Hair, Skin & Nail Gummy; Well Detox Gummy; Well Sharp Eye Gummy, and Well Yummy-Tamin Gummy.

These gummies are vegan, devoid of any artificial colours, and rich in flavours with expertise from Europe & USA. Adding to the benefits, the nutrient-rich gummies also support in boosting your immunity and overall well-being.

Modicare’s Well All Plant Protein Powder

Taking care of your body is essential, and a key part of self-care is ensuring you get enough protein. Adequate amount of daily protein intake is vital for growth, tissue repair and regulation of important metabolic processes. Since our body doesn’t store excess proteins hence daily intake of protein is important maintaining overall health. Derived from plant sources, Modicare Well All Plant Protein Powder is a great option for everyone. This unique blend of Soy, Wheat, and Pea proteins provides all 9 essential amino acids for body growth. One serving (10 g) of Well All Plant Protein Powder provides 8.4g of high-quality protein. It’s 100% vegetarian, cholesterol-free, fat-free, lactose-free, and contains no added colors, sugar, flavors, or preservatives. The powder is neutral in taste making it easily digestible and highly soluble in liquid. Priced at MRP Rs. 1080/- for a pack of 200gms and MRP Rs 2399/- for a pack of 500gms, it supports high energy levels, muscle building, and cell repair. Treat yourself to wellness with every scoop!

Modicare’s Well Noni Juice

Indulge in a self-care day with Modicare’s Well Noni Juice Concentrate enriched with Kokum. Noni, the key ingredient, is believed to contain over 150 essential nutrients that the body needs to perform crucial functions. It also aids digestion, detoxifies the body, and promotes healthy cholesterol levels. Priced at MRP Rs. 550/- (1L), this incredible fruit is known to revitalize cells, boost immunity, increase energy, combat infections and diseases, enhance memory and concentration and detoxify the body.

Well Calcium Complex

Give the gift of strong bones and overall body health this Self Care Day with Modicare’s Well Calcium Complex. It not only contains Calcium but also other vital nutrients like, Vitamin D, Magnesium, Vitamin K2-7 and Zinc that promotes bone health and gives body a strong foundation. Priced at MRP Rs. 520/- (60 Unit), it supports proper functioning of muscles and nerves. Calcium is essential for maintaining body health. Your body needs it every day not just to keep your bones and teeth strong over your lifetime, but to ensure proper functioning of muscles and nerves.

Skincare-

Blue Light Shield Range from Modicare’s Urban Color London

In this era of multiple screens, there is a growing concern about the adverse effects of high energy blue light emitted from digital devices. This self-care day, protect your skin from the blue creen rays with Blue Light Shield range from Urban Color London, the colour cosmetics brand of Modicare. The range leverages innovation and technology to offer consumers a ‘Screenguard’ against the high energy Blue Light emitted from digital devices, providing a modern-day solution to the new-age skin concerns. The hero ingredient in the range is Carotolino Active, a combination of Beta-Carotene, Carrot Root Extract and Carrot Seed Oil that unite in a perfect base to provide complete protection from Blue Light rays and promoting overall skin health. The range comprises of a meticulously designed five-step regime – Gentle Face Wash, Resurfacing Gel Scrub, Deep Clean Coffee Masque, Reset Serum Oil and Moisturizing Crème and is 100% vegan, paraben free, cruelty free and dermatologically tested.

● Blue Light Shield Gentle Face Wash: This sulphate-free Gentle Face Wash cleans and refreshes the skin.

● Blue Light Shield Resurfacing Gel Scrub: This Resurfacing Gel Scrub with 100% natural and soft cellulose charcoal beads exfoliates the dead skin.

● Blue Light Shield Deep Clean Coffee Masque: This Deep Clean Coffee Masque removes excess oil and keeps the skin hydrated.

● Blue Light Shield Reset Serum Oil: This Reset Serum Oil is exceptionally light and quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving any greasy feel.

● Blue Light Shield Moisturizing Crème: This Moisturizing Crème instantly gets absorbed to repair and shield skin from the damaging blue light radiation.

Modicare’s Urban Color London Age Redefining Range

Modicare’s Urban Color London Age-Redefining range stimulates your skin to restore firmness, improve texture and fight free radicals & stress damage. The product range consists of day and night skincare regime that boost the amount of collagen your body makes and plumps out the skin, cutting down fine lines and wrinkles. This just might be something your skin is waiting for!

This range consists of 6 technologically advanced formulated products, which are your ticket to tight, radiant skin that is loaded with retinol and our signature epiLift Complex. EpiLift Complex helps to boost the process of natural collagen building within the lower epidermal layers for optimal skin hydration. The range is dermatologically tested, 100% vegetarian, and cruelty-free.

Age Redefining Power Lift Cleanser An instantly foaming facial wash to gently, yet effectively remove impurities and traces of make-up. it leaves the skin feeling cleansed, refreshed and soft to the touch.

Age Redefining Pore– Minimizing Mist: It refreshes and soothes the skin without drying, while it minimises pores with regular use, it prepares the skin to absorb your daily moisturiser.

Age Redefining Day Cream: It encourages your skin to break free from all the stress damage, improve texture, and restore firmness,this cream has broad spectrum UVA and UVB coverage (SPF-15).

Age Redefining Night Cream: It restores & revitalizes skin to defend against ageing, the cream promises to improve skin’s elasticity and tone, whilst moisturising for up to 12 hours.

Age Redefining Collagen Boosting Serum: A lightweight elixir for your beauty regime, this moisturizing serum helps to soften and revitalize the skin. this serum charges your skin for a dewy plumped up healthy glow.

Age Redefining Under-Eye Recovery Concentrate: A gentle lightweight treatment to smooth and soften the delicate skin around the eye area, it contains a pool of ingredients which helps to reduce the appearance of eye-bags, shadows and boost microcirculation for a renewed and radiant look.

*All the products under the Modicare range are available across the country through Modicare Consultants.

HEALTH SUPPLEMENT. Not for medicinal Use. Store out of reach of children. Not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Not to exceed recommended usage. Not a substitute for a varied diet. Stated benefits are based on ingredients used. For more details, please refer to product label.

