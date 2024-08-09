Celebrate this festive Season with ControlZ’s Exclusive Renewed iPhone 14

New Delhi, 09th August 2024: ControlZ, a leading name in the pre-owned smartphone industry, is thrilled to launch its new premium renewed device, the iPhone 14 on its website. With this latest addition, the brand aims to set new standards in technology, combining advanced features with a sleek design, all crafted to enhance the user experience.

the renewed iPhone 14 is available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB. Customers can enjoy additional savings with up to 10% off via Mobikwik and a 5% discount with One Card. Customers have the option to select from a variety of vivid colors, such as Blue, Purple, Midnight, Red, and Yellow.

Each device at ControlZ undergoes rigorous quality checks and comes with an 18-month warranty, ensuring 100% battery health and a like-new experience. The renewed iPhone 14 is delivered in premium packaging with high-quality adapters and power cables, enhancing the customer’s experience. ControlZ’s expert technicians meticulously restore each device to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Running on iOS v17.5.1, the premium iPhone 14 offers a fluid and intuitive user experience.

Mr. Yug Bhatia, Founder and CEO of ControlZ, commented on the launch: “We are excited to introduce the renewed iPhone 14 to our customers. At ControlZ, we aim to make the latest technology accessible at unbeatable prices. This launch represents our commitment to delivering top-tier innovation and style without the high cost”

The renewed iPhone 14 combines advanced features with affordability, catering to both tech enthusiasts and those looking for a high-quality smartphone without the high cost. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a premium device at a remarkable price. Visit ControlZ’s website today to place your order.