Celebrating Indian Artistry at Fashion Gala

By Designer Asma Hussain

A stellar evening hosted by Designer Asma Hussain at the Lucknow Short Film Festival seamlessly blended fashion and tradition to promote India’s rich heritage of art, crafts, and culture on a global stage. This magnificent affair took place at Sangeet Natak Academy, Lucknow, on June 14, 2024. The event was graced by Shri Navneet Sehgal, retired IAS officer and Chairman of Prasar Bharti as the chief guest.

Having “A Night of Thousand Fantasies” as its theme, the Fashion Gala kindled charm and allure with an illustrious lineup of celebrities walking up at the stage, all adorned in exclusive costumes designed by Asma Hussain. “We not only envision bringing the unparalleled craftsmanship of Indian artisans to the spotlight but also highlighting the beauty and significance of our cultural legacy to boost tourism and the fashion economy,” stated Asma Hussain.

A star-studded fashion gala unfolded on the red carpet, where renowned celebrities like Aditya Talwar, director and scriptwriter Jyoti Kapur Das, director Ratnaa Sinha, heritage storyteller and photographer Maroof Culmen, music director and singer Anupama Raag, politician Anurag Singh Bhadoria, architect Vandana Sehgal, retd IAS Officer and chairman of Prasar Bharti Navneet Sehgal, and IAS Officer Ritu Suhas and designer and Influencer Naila Ansari added a touch of elegance and star power to the event. But the true stars of the night were the garments themselves, each one a celebration of Indian craftsmanship. Hundreds of artisans employed intricate techniques like aari, zardozi, chikankari, hand-dyed textiles, and handwoven fabrics from Varanasi to bring these creations to life. The red carpet became a runway for the artistic brilliance of Indian fashion.

The Fashion Gala doubled as an initiative to show Uttar Pradesh as a thriving hub for the film industry, promoting and supporting cinematic and cultural endeavours within the state.

Ace Indian fashion designer Asma Hussain, a member of the royal family of Awadh, brings exemplary style and vision to the fashion industry with her unique blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design. In 1994, she founded the Asma Hussain Institute of Fashion Technology in Uttar Pradesh and is also the chairperson of the Youth Upliftment and Welfare Association. As a member of FDCI Willis India Fashion Week, she further contributes to the industry.