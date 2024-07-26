Celebrating Nature Conservation Day with Kalyan Jewellers’ Exquisite Nature-Inspired Jewellery

Announces exciting array of nature-inspired jewellery designs for patrons across the country

Chandigarh, 26th July: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, is celebrating World Nature Conservation Day with the launch of a stunning range of nature-inspired jewellery designs.

This special limited edition jewellery line reflects the brand’s commitment to both elegance and environmental consciousness. From intricate leaf motifs to enchanting floral patterns in 18-karat gold, rose gold, and diamond-studded designs, this collection captures the essence of nature’s beauty. These timeless pieces not only highlight the splendour of nature but also symbolise the importance of preserving it.

The jewellery brand aims to offer pieces that seamlessly integrate into the modern consumer’s lifestyle while making a statement about beauty and importance of nature. The designs include a variety of textures and styles, such as dual-tone pieces and minimalist patterns, catering to the diverse tastes of today’s generation.

To mark World Nature Conservation Day, Kalyan Jewellers has announced an exciting offer of a flat 25% off on making charges for all products in this collection. The offer is valid across all Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in India starting from 28th July onwards.

Celebrate the spirit of conservation with Kalyan Jewellers’ nature-inspired jewellery, and embrace the elegance of nature in your everyday style.