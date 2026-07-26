Celebrating the Birthday of Dr. Priya Bhalla

Transforming Lives Through Positivity and Holistic Healing

Widely recognised as @priyatheoptimist, Dr. Priya Bhalla is a holistic healer, mentor, and wellness practitioner dedicated to helping individuals discover balance, self-awareness, and inner strength. Drawing upon the disciplines of Astrology, Tarot, Vastu, Numerology, and various healing modalities, she offers a holistic approach to personal growth and well-being.

Over the years, her work has reached a large community of students and seekers, earning recognition within the holistic wellness space. She was honoured with the Best Holistic Healer of the Year 2025 award and has been acknowledged by personalities including Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Jaya Prada, Sonu Sood, and several other members of the entertainment industry.

Dr. Bhalla is also the creator of Divye Sandesh, regarded as India’s first Hindi Oracle Deck introduced by an Indian tarot teacher. Guided by her philosophy, “One is to Three”, replacing one negative thought with three positive ones; she encourages optimism, resilience, and mindful living, inspiring people to embrace life with greater confidence and positivity.