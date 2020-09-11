Celebrity engagement destination ‘HASHFAME’ launches in India

Bengaluru, September 11, 2020: HashFame, a first-of-its-kind smart open celebrity network, today announced its launch in the Indian market. HashFame offers brands a one-stop destination where they can choose the ideal celebrities to drive their marketing campaigns. By offering companies a platform through which they can directly interface with celebrities, it aims to transform celebrity marketing from an often confusing process into a scalable, and reliable, media channel.

The ability to directly connect with celebrities allows HashFame to guarantee brands the best market pricing, with zero hidden commissions and fees. Through HashFame’s dedicated business managers, client briefs are communicated directly to the celebrity, allowing for a turnaround time of fewer than 24 hours for any requests. The end result is a win-win situation for both the business and the celebrity and sets the foundation for a long-standing relationship between both parties.

HashFame has launched with a network of over 40 celebrity agencies and a database of over 2,200 celebrities across categories already in place. Through partnerships with some of India’s top talent agencies, HashFame offers brands access to the biggest names in the worlds of cinema, sports, music and more. This includes A-listers from the nation’s various film industries, including Bollywood and Kollywood, and sports superstars who represent the country on the global stage. This vast database empowers marketers to select a spokesperson that appeals to specific demographic and geographic segments across the nation, and target influencer audiences based on factors such as age, gender, interests, income and education levels.

“Celebrities are playing a key role in building a brand, be it generating reach with a co-branded post or partnering with brand custodians to create a marketing-led sales engine. That said, it isn’t easy for brands & marketers to collaborate with celebrities for a win-win engagement,” said Dhanush Rajendran, Business Head, HashFame. “Hashfame has been launched with a vision to offer a seamless & trustworthy communication channel between brands, celebrities/ celebrity management agencies in order to usher collaborations that benefit all parties involved. We are also focused on solving all related issues of business management, contracts, payments & much more.”

HashFame’s automated infrastructure ensures seamless coordination and communication between parties for the duration of an engagement, with custom-built systems in place for proposals, drafts, feedback, and billing. In the months following the initial rollout of this system, the HashFame team will be on hand to ensure that every agreement comes to a successful conclusion. Since its launch, HashFame has helped connect leading national brands such as Parachute and Mother Dairy with their celebrities of choice.

HashFame was conceptualised by a team of industry veterans with the first-hand experience of the difficulties of celebrity engagement and marketing.