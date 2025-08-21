Celio Unleashes ‘monstrously Cool’ Kaiju No. 8 Collection In India: Where French Fashion Meets Anime Fandom

Mumbai, 21st August 2025: Celio, a leading premium French menswear brand renowned for bringing global trends to the Indian wardrobe, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest exclusive official merchandise collection inspired by Kaiju No. 8 – one of the most exhilarating new-generation anime sensations.

Blending contemporary streetwear aesthetics with bold anime artistry, this dynamic new collection celebrates Kaiju No. 8’s gripping narrative, fierce characters, and intense visuals. The critically acclaimed series follows Kafka Hibino, an ordinary man-turned-monster, who joins the Japanese Defense Force to fight Kaiju like the one he’s become. It’s a compelling story of transformation, resilience, and fighting for humanity, now expertly translated into a cutting-edge fashion statement for India’s discerning Gen Z and millennial anime enthusiasts.

From oversized silhouettes to electrifying graphics, the Kaiju No. 8 x Celio collection features a range of premium 100% cotton T-shirts and shirts offering unmatched comfort alongside impactful visual appeal. Key highlights include:

Kafka Hibino’s Kaiju Form Tee: A powerful portrayal of the protagonist in his monstrous form, with glowing eyes and skeletal armour, presented in a striking repeat print format.

Tactical Khaki Tee : Inspired by military aesthetics, this piece features vibrant yellow hazard panels and distinctive warning-style Kaiju silhouettes, embodying the series' action-packed essence.

Kikoru Shinomiya Tee: A vibrant tribute to the fearless swordswoman of the series, set against a dramatic purple backdrop, capturing her powerful aura.

Chibi Noir Tee: A playful yet stylish twist featuring adorable chibi-style characters, expertly balancing the anime's intensity with an irresistible kawaii charm.

the collection is available in a mix of fashion-forward oversized and classic regular fits, meticulously tailored to meet both contemporary fashion sensibilities and dedicated fandom.