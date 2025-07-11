Cenlar Names Steven Molitor Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

EWING, N.J., July 11, 2025 — Cenlar, a commercial bank and leading mortgage loan subservicer, today announced that Steven Molitor has joined as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

“We’re excited to welcome Steve to Cenlar,” said David Schneider, President and CEO. “He brings a wealth of legal expertise, with a strong background in finance and other corporate transactions, litigation, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance and enforcement within the mortgage and banking sectors.”

Before joining Cenlar, Steven was the Chief Legal Officer for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, following several years on the business side as Principal and Chief Operating Officer at Galton Capital Group. Steven also spent more than 20 years at major law firms. He was a partner at Dechert LLP, where he chaired the residential mortgage-backed securities practice group, and earlier was a partner at the law firm of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he led the firm’s securitization practice group. Steven began his career at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley and McCloy LLP after graduating from Cornell Law School.