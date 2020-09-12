Centre for Sight inaugurates its new centre

With an aim to provide “World Class eye care for all”, One of India’s leading eye care chain, Centre

for Sight Group of Hospitals launched their new centre at Kanpur today. This is another step towards providing better and qualitative eye care services for the masses. Centre for sight group of Hospital currently has its centres at 43 locations, including four major centres in Uttar Pradesh at Meerut, Moradabad, Agra, Ghaziabad and now at Kanpur.

In the coming years, the leading eye care chain has also planned to further expand its wings in major areas of UP including Lucknow and Noida. With the best brains of ophthalmology working together in a

dedicated research wing, the institute hopes to bring Made in India- treatments and technologies that shall further bring down the cost of eye care and make it within the reach of one and all.

“Lockdown has posed a major setback for patients seeking treatment for various eye-related ailments, devoid of which many have lost their vision permanently. Our team has always been at the forefront in spreading awareness about preventable blindness by conducting eye care awareness and eye check-up camps, especially amongst the underprivileged class. Following precautionary measures as advised by the Government of India, all the patients entering the hospital must wear a mask and wash their hands and follow the social distancing measures.” Said Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Managing Director, Centre for Sight Group of Eye Hospitals

India contributes to one out of three cases of blindness to the world which is highly alarming and needs to be tackled at the earliest. Rising incidences of visual impairment and blindness is one of the major health concerns worldwide and in India. Centre For Sight is a pioneer in blade-free technology for cataract surgery and SMILE, laser surgery for spectacle removal, or implantable contact lenses to name a few.

While maintaining complete thrust on advanced tertiary and secondary eye care, Centre for Sight Group of Hospital has always maintained the focus on primary and preventive eye care by organising various

and regular eye care awareness educational camps at various levels, including RWA of various colonies, at school level and among senior citizen forums, morning walkers’ clubs, etc.

“Our main aim is to deliver quality and technology-driven eye care to the masses, we are the pioneers to start MICS for cataract surgery, along with cutting edge technologies of LASIK, Femtosecond laser surgeries (commonly known as bladeless cataract surgery). With the launch of more eye care centres and expansion at the domestic front, access to high-end modern eye-care will be available easily for the masses. The spectrum of eye care services offered by us touches all strata of society, i.e., from the lower socioeconomic level to the top layer of the society. Among many other services that we offer to underprivileged includes free OPD consultation, subsidized investigation and surgical procedures, etc,” added Dr Mahipal