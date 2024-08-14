Centurion Defence Academy Marks 16 Years of Excellence Hosts ‘BADHTE KADAM’ Function”

New Delhi, August 14, 2024: Centurion Defence Academy is set to celebrate its 16 years of excellence with the upcoming 16th Annual Function, entitled “BADHTE KADAM,” set to take place on August 14, 2024. The theme for this prestigious event is “Mountain of Selections,” highlighting the Academy’s steadfast dedication to providing top-notch defense education and its remarkable success in nurturing the future defenders of the nation.

The event will be graced by the distinguished presence of Mr. Manoj Muntashir Shukla, a luminary in the fields of composition, writing, and oration. Mr. Shukla, well-known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema and literature, is expected to enhance the event with his intellectual and artistic prowess.

In observance of Independence Day, attendees will be treated to a soul-stirring rendition of “Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawan, Gul Ban Ke Main Khil Jawan, Itni Si Hai Dil Ki Aarzoo” by the esteemed Manoj Muntashir Shukla Ji. This emotional melody, filled with a deep sense of patriotism and yearning, encapsulates the essence of the supreme sacrifices made by our soldiers and their unwavering devotion to the motherland. This tribute promises to be a poignant homage resonating with the spirit of freedom and the enduring legacy of our nation’s heroes.

Mr. Shishir Dixit, Founder & Chairman, Centurion Defence Academy expressed, “This tribute recognizes valor and mentorship, paying homage to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional courage and played a pivotal role in guiding aspirants on their path to serving the nation.”

Furthermore, the event will showcase a variety of cultural performances by defense aspirants from different batches, including the 11th and 12th Foundation batches, Tejas, Pragati, Sukhoi, MIG, MIG PRO, BrahMos, AGNI, CDS, Nirbhaya, among others. These students, hailing from diverse regions of India, have converged at Centurion Defence Academy to prepare for esteemed defense examinations such as NDA, CDS, SSB, MNS, and FCAT. Their performances will not only display their artistic talents but also demonstrate the discipline, dedication, and determination that characterize their training.