Cerwin-Vega Introduces VegaBuds

Los Angeles, CA, February 12, 2025 — Cerwin-Vega, a leader in high-performance audio, proudly announces the launch of the VegaBuds, a premium wireless earbud solution that delivers superior sound in a sleek, ergonomic design. Incorporating Cerwin-Vega’s legendary Stroker™ technology, the VegaBuds redefine personal audio by delivering unmatched clarity, deep bass, and high efficiency in a lightweight, portable format.

“The VegaBuds reflect our commitment to bringing Cerwin-Vega’s legendary audio quality to every aspect of our customers’ lives,” said Bob Chanthavongsa, VP of Sales & Marketing at Cerwin-Vega. “With features like advanced Bluetooth technology, active noise cancellation, and extended battery life, these earbuds provide an unparalleled listening experience wherever you go.”

Key Features of the VegaBuds:

– Advanced Stroker™ Technology: Experience rich, powerful sound with enhanced clarity and dynamic range.

– Long Battery Life: Up to 7 hours of playtime (ANC off) and a compact charging case offering multiple recharges for all-day use.

– Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) ensures clear, uninterrupted listening, even in noisy environments.

– Water Resistance: IPX4-rated protection makes the VegaBuds perfect for workouts and outdoor adventures.

– Effortless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable, wide-range connection for seamless streaming.