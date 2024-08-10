Chairman KVIC Shri Manoj Kumar along with Rajya Sabha MP Shri Arun Singh launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

New Delhi, 10th August 2024: Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, Shri Manoj Kumar along with Rajya Sabha MP Shri Arun Singh launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at Khadi Gramshilpa Lounge, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Cannaught Place, New Delhi. On this occasion, a Special Sales Center for National Flags, Charkhas and Khadi Fabric was also inaugurated.

Speaking on this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Arun Singh appealed to the Nation to hoist National flags made of Khadi from their roof top on the occasion of Independence Day under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan so that additional employment opportunities are made available to the artisans associated with KVIC. He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, KVIC is constantly striving for the upliftment of rural India. As a result of this, for the first time in the history of Independent India, the sales of KVIC products in the financial year 2023-24 have crossed the figure of Rs. 1 lakh 55 thousand crore.

Addressing the media, Chairman KVIC Shri Manoj Kumar said that in the Amritkaal of Independence, KVIC has taken Khadi, the legacy of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, to new heights with the brand power of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. To take Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ to every household of India, KVIC has initiated ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Khadi’ campaign across the country. Under this campaign, 3X2 feet National Flags made of Khadi/Polyester are available at Khadi stores across the country at a special price of Rs. 198. He further said that in the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the New Khadi of New India has become the ‘Guarantee of Developed India’.

Launching the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, Chairman KVIC Shri Manoj Kumar reiterated that Khadi which is legacy of Pujya Bapuji is giving new strength to the Developed India campaign in every village through the Khadi revolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Ministry of MSME. He further said that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of the Nation who gave clarion call for promoting Khadi from every platform in the country and abroad. Whenever he appealed to the people to buy Khadi in Mann Ki Baat, a historic upsurge was recorded in the sale of Khadi. Recently, in the 112th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi appealed to the countrymen to join the Tiranga Yatra campaign on Independence Day and buy Khadi clothes. In his appeal, he said, “You may have different types of clothes and if you have not bought Khadi clothes till now, then start from this year. The month of August is here, it is the month of Independence, and month of revolution. What will be the better opportunity than this occassion to buy Khadi.” Chairman KVIC said that Hon’ble Prime Minister’s appeal is a life saviour for Khadi artisans, because due to their brand power, the sale of Khadi and Village Industry products has increased five times and production has increased four times in the last 10 years. For the first time, 10.17 lakh new jobs have been created in this sector. He informed that in the financial year 2023-24, under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, on the appeal of the Prime Minister, Khadi National flags worth Rs 7.25 crore were sold.

Chairman KVIC further opined that as per the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, KVIC is promoting cottage industries across the country to strengthen the ‘Khadi Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ in every village to build a ‘Developed and Self-Reliant India’. Through the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, Khadi artisans making the National flag are getting additional income. He further said that in the last 10 years, the ‘New Khadi of New India’ has given new road to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. With the increase in production and sale of Khadi, artisans of rural India have become financially prosperous. He further said that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make in India’ mantra has popularised khadi among the youth.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Khadi kurtas, small and big charkhas along with National flags are being sold from 9 to 15 August at Khadi Gramshilpa Lounge of KVIC at Connaught Place. Further, the Joint Secretary of MSME Ministry, Shri Vipul Goyal and officers and employees of various offices of KVIC, Delhi were present in the program.