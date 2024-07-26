Champion Venture Partners Joins Forces with 5 Acre Holdings

Atlanta, GA, July 26, 2024 — 5 Acre Holdings LLC, a premier business management and development consulting firm, has officially partnered with Champion Venture Partners (CVP), the largest private capital sports asset class fund, to create Champion Management Company. This strategic alliance is set to enhance CVP’s capabilities by leading its internal management company, reinforcing their mission to provide more than just capital to their investments.

Champion Venture Partners, renowned for its robust portfolio in the sports sector, is poised to roll their fund into an interval fund, transforming investment opportunities and allowing individuals from all walks of life to hold meaningful ownership stakes in sports entities. The partnership with 5 Acre Holdings is a critical step towards realizing this vision.

A sports asset class interval fund operates by focusing on investments within the sports industry, such as ownership stakes in professional teams, sports leagues, or related businesses. These funds allow investors to gain exposure to the potentially high returns associated with the growing and dynamic sports sector while managing liquidity through scheduled share repurchases. By investing in this type of fund, investors can diversify their portfolios with unique sports-related assets, benefiting from the industry’s growth trends while balancing liquidity needs through periodic redemption opportunities. www.championpartners.co/

Champion Venture Partners (CVP) has developed an investment thesis centered on emerging sports teams and leagues, securing significant ownership stakes in major sports leagues such as the NFL, MLB, NHL, NWSL, and others. In addition to their investments in these teams and leagues, CVP strategically deploys capital in growth-stage companies within the sports industry. Their investment portfolio also extends to the technology, real estate, medical/wellness, and hospitality sectors, demonstrating their commitment to fostering innovation and growth across a diverse range of industries.

5 Acre Holdings boasts a formidable management team comprising executives and advisors from industry giants such as Amazon, Nike, NFL, MLS, Comcast, and Netflix. This team will collaborate closely with CVP and their investment holdings, driving growth and development across companies, products, brands, and revenue streams.

Kyle Auffray, former NFL player and founder of 5 Acre Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Joining forces with Champion Venture Partners marks a significant milestone for 5 Acre Holdings. Our combined expertise and shared vision for innovation and growth will propel our investments to new heights, delivering unparalleled value to our stakeholders.”

Marques Colston, former NFL star and New Orleans Saints legend, and co-founder and partner of CVP, echoed Auffray’s sentiments, adding, “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing not just financial backing but also the strategic leadership necessary for sustained success. With 5 Acre Holdings at the helm of our management company, we are confident in our ability to transform the landscape of sports investments.”

Together, 5 Acre Holdings and Champion Venture Partners are set to redefine the standards of sports asset management, fostering an environment of innovation, growth, and opportunity with Champion Management Company.