Chandak Highscape City receives ‘Innovative Real Estate Marketing Campaign of the Year’ Award

Mumbai, August 30, 2024: Chandak Group, a leading Mumbai-based real estate developer with over 35 years of industry experience, recently won the REAL ESTATE & BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD for ‘Innovative Real Estate Marketing Campaign of the Year.’ The award was presented by Ms. Esha Deol at the Westin Mumbai Garden City.

The campaign was a comprehensive 360-degree effort, including print, OOH, IPL ads, digital, influencer marketing, events, and corporate activations. For this campaign, Chandak Group also explored Out-Film advertising with the film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Chandak Group also utilized cutting-edge tools like CGI videos and was among the first Mumbai real estate developers to execute a brand visibility campaign with Zomato on their app. This high-media-spend campaign achieved extensive visibility across Mumbai.

Chandak Highscape City, identified as the largest and greenest project in Chembur (E) by Cushman & Wakefield, launched its campaign in April 2024 to attract home buyers and investors across MMR and global markets. The campaign which included pre-teaser, teaser and launch phases achieved over 10 million views and attracted 3,200 site visits within a month. The project features nature blessed 1, 2, and 3 BHK homes with 1.5 acres of dedicated amenity space housing over 45 amenities.

The campaign featured captivating images and compelling headlines, reflecting Chandak Group’s thorough research into the project, location, trends, and consumer behavior. It invited people to explore the project’s numerous benefits and discover a better life. Additionally, the campaign conveyed Chandak Group’s commitment to a greener future and its broader aspirations.

The brand highlighted Mumbai’s desire for green, well-connected spaces offered at competitive prices. The campaign showcased how the project would elevate residents’ lifestyles and provide an enriched living experience.