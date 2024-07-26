Channelplay Limited Awarded PAN India POSM Production and Deployment Mandate by Livfast

New Delhi, India 26th July, 2024: Channelplay Limited, a leading retail marketing and sales outsourcing company, announces that it has recently won Livfast’s prestigious POSM (Point of Sale Material) production and deployment mandate for its operations across India. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance Livfast’s brand visibility and customer engagement at 20,000 outlets nationwide, with an initial pilot activity already underway at 1500 stores.

Livfast has entrusted Channelplay with the comprehensive deployment of both soft and hard POSM nationwide. Metal standees provided by Livfast will be delivered to Channelplay’s state hub locations, while the client will also supply artwork for danglers, posters, and foam banners. Channelplay’s dedicated teams will handle the printing and execution of these materials to ensure better-quality and timely delivery.

The soft POSM materials will be dispatched to Channelplay’s execution teams, who will then begin the installation process across the designated outlets. Each deployment will be meticulously tracked and captured using the 1Channel application, ensuring complete transparency and providing Livfast with real-time updates on the project’s progress.

“We are delighted to partner with Livfast for this significant project. Our expertise in POSM production and deployment, coupled with our robust execution capabilities, will help in elevating Livfast’s brand presence across the country,” said Yasir Hussain, Vice President at Channelplay Limited. “This mandate reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence and innovative solutions for our clients.”

With the pilot phase already in progress, the company aims to ensure a seamless rollout and fine-tune the deployment process before expanding to the remaining outlets.