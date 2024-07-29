Charitable Foundation ‘Amogh’ to Organize Musical Event “Sur Samvaad” in Bengaluru to Raise Awareness on Autism During World Autism Month

29th July 2024 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Amogh, a charitable foundation empowering young adults with special needs, is organizing ‘Sur Samvaad’- a musical evening to commemorate World Autism Month. The event will take place from 4 PM onwards on April 19, 2024, Friday, at the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur, Bengaluru. The event will begin with an awareness interaction on Autism Spectrum led by Ms. Hema Jayaram, Co-founder, WeCAN- Autism Center. Classical singer Smt. Kruthi Vittal will be performing an immersive music concert, accompanied by Shri. Vittal Rangan on the violin and Shri. B S Prashanth on the mridangam. Those interested in attending the event can book their seats by visiting amoghtrust.com/event/autism-awareness-month/.

‘Sur Samvaad’ is set to attract music enthusiasts from across the city. Smt. Kruthi Vittal, who has showcased her exceptional talent in Indian Classical music on esteemed stages worldwide, will take center stage at the concert. Shri. Vittal Rangan, an acclaimed violinist with a decade-long music career will be on the violin and Shri. B S Prashanth, who has performed with renowned artists in musical concerts, will be on the mridangam.

This event is organized by Amogh, a charitable foundation aiming to provide appropriate support to different segments of society, especially in areas of dignified living, life skills, and work skills acquisition. World Autism Month focuses on increased understanding and acceptance of people with autism by fostering worldwide support and highlighting the contributions of individuals with autism. Amogh is marking this occasion by raising awareness on the importance of empowering people with autism.

Amogh was founded in 2012 by Ms. Jayashree Vaitheeswaran, Ms. Akhila Krishnamurthy, and Mr. Krishnamurthy M A.

Established as a result of the founders’ deep commitment to empowering people with special needs, Amogh strives to provide an enabling environment to different segments with the goal of helping them fulfill their aspirations.