Checkmarx Celebrates Grand Opening of New Office in Pune, India

August 01, 2024,Pune, Maharashtra, India : Checkmarx celebrated the opening of its new office in Pune, India on 24 July 2024 with CEO Sandeep Johri and Vice President of Cybersecurity Services Yuval Shani on hand. The Pune office will serve as an important base of operations as the company continues building teams to help deliver code-to-cloud application security (AppSec) services to Checkmarx customers around the globe, leveraging its cloud-native enterprise AppSec platform Checkmarx One.

Checkmarx continues its significant growth and momentum in the adoption of Checkmarx One and of its AppSec services, counting among its clients some of the largest enterprises, financial institutions and private banks with delivery centres in India. An extension of Checkmarx’ existing facilities in Mumbai, the Pune office is a 4000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in the financial hub of Pune, located at:

Office #102

Goodwill Byond

Kharadi, Pune

“We selected Pune as a strategic location for our teams in part due to its easy access to highly skilled technology talent,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx. “The city is a centre of excellence in education and home to some of the top universities in India. Pune’s social infrastructure and proximity to our clients will help us provide them with even better support as we continue meeting our commitment to secure the mission-critical applications that are driving our world.”

Yuval Shani remarked, “In Pune we can continue to build and deliver our industry-leading Checkmarx One platform in collaboration with our global engineering teams and our growing team in India. We’ll also accelerate the ramp-up of our support for global clients, providing real-time technical advice and delivering product and implementation expertise wherever needed.”

Ashutosh Sharma is the site executive for Checkmarx India and will help Checkmarx to strengthen its footprint in India, Asia-Pacific and all global regions. For more information on the company, visit Checkmarx.com. For employment opportunities in the region, visit Careers at Checkmarx.