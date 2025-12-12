Chef Kunal Kapur Presents The Saudi Table Preview Ahead of Public Opening in Gurgaon

Delhi, Dec 12th: The Saudi Tourism Authority’s consumer brand Saudi, Welcome to Arabia today concluded the preview of The Saudi Table, an immersive culinary residency curated by Chef Kunal Kapur at One8 Commune, Golf Course Road. Conceived as a strategic cultural introduction to Saudi’s contemporary food identity, the preview brought together senior editors, food journalists, cultural commentators, creators, and hospitality leaders – including Shivesh Bhatia, Niki Mehra Madan, Ashna Sharma, Chef Afshan, and several of Delhi-NCR’s most recognisable culinary and cultural voices.

Commenting on the culinary crossover, Chef Kunal Kapur said “Saudi is a land of many wonders. From the coral reefs in the Saudi Red Sea to the snow-dusted peaks of Tabuk, every corner has a story to tell, of adventure, heritage and especially of food that’s been passed on quietly like an heirloom, generation after generation. And in many ways, this is where India and Saudi meet — in a shared appreciation for food, culture and traditions. The warmth in India’s “Atithi Devo Bhavah” finds its reflection in the Saudi terminology of “Hafawa”, a practice of treating everyone with unmatched hospitality, generosity and warmth. The Saudi Table is a celebration of this connection. We invite you to enjoy a spread that is familiar and yet, truly Spectacular!”

Anchored in ingredient integrity and rooted in centuries of Indo–Arab exchange, the preview invited guests to experience Saudi cuisine through an unhurried, communal format that foregrounds provenance, regional diversity and the evolving culinary creativity within the region. Rather than relying on theatricality, the evening emphasised context: the role of trade routes in shaping flavour, the continuity of home-style cooking, and the quiet confidence of a cuisine that is both ancient and newly ascendant on the global stage.

The experience opened with a grazing table that reflected the foundational grammar of Saudi dining: dips, grains, greens and breads arranged for sharing and conversation. Kareef salad with pomegranate molasses, Hijazi-style tabbouleh, wild za’atar labneh, baba ganoush, roasted carrot and date salad, and a series of date-led preparations-Madinah date and almond bites, date-cardamom cake-offered a layered entry point into the region’s pantry and agricultural heritage.

A considered progression of small plates showcased everyday Saudi cooking without dilution or embellishment: aubergine-wrapped halloumi, cheese sambusas, blistered za’atar manakish, cottage cheese and chicken shawarma, lamb kawarma meatballs, stuffed chicken wings with dried fruit and wild rice, and Gulf-style shrimp brushed with harissa. The large plates-kabsa, mansaf lamb, saffron rice with seafood, seafood pilaf, and mushroom sheesh taouk with mujaddara-carried the ceremonial weight of Saudi hospitality, emphasising abundance, aroma and technique. Warm kunafa, rose-and-pistachio panna cotta and crisp baklava closed the evening with the restrained sweetness that defines the region’s approach to dessert.

Chef Kunal Kapur’s curation was consistently noted for its discipline and fidelity to source. Instead of reframing Saudi dishes to fit a cosmopolitan palate, Kapur foregrounded the architecture of the cuisine; its reliance on spice rather than heat, its balance of acidity and sweetness, its preference for texture over ornamentation, and its longstanding commitment to shared, community-driven eating.

The afternoon also introduced Saudi’s new culinary-focused travel packages for the Indian market. Starting at ₹74,000, these itineraries are designed for travellers who prefer to understand a place through its food – how people cook, shop, gather and celebrate. These culinary journeys can now be experienced via Saudi’s trusted travel partners including EaseMy Trip, MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Akbar Travels, Riya Holidays and Atlas.

Jeddah’s programme follows the rhythm of a coastal trading city: dawn fish markets, Al-Balad’s historic bakeries, longstanding seafood institutions, Corniche evenings and optional Hijazi home-cooking sessions. Riyadh’s route turns to Najdi hospitality and contemporary capital culture, moving through Diriyah’s restored heritage quarters, souks, coffee traditions and a rapidly expanding landscape of chef-driven restaurants, supplemented by desert dinners beneath the Tuwaiq cliffs. AlUla, defined by its oasis farms and monumental sandstone geology, offers farm-to-table meals, Old Town trails, date markets, heritage cafés, stargazing feasts and chef-led experiences set within one of the region’s most arresting landscapes.

In their own distinct ways, these itineraries extend the core argument of The Saudi Table: that cuisine is among the most revealing cultural texts – carrying memory, migration, landscape, and identity in ways no single landmark can.

The Saudi Table continues for the public until 18 December 2025 at One8 Commune, Golf Course Road, offering diners across Delhi-NCR a rare opportunity to experience Saudi’s culinary traditions first-hand.