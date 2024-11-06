Chef Satya Kumar Joins Sheraton Hyderabad as New Executive Chef

6th November, 2024, Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel proudly announces the appointment of Chef Satya Kumar as its new Executive Chef. With over 20 years of culinary excellence, Chef Satya brings a wealth of creativity, innovation and a deep passion for food to the table.

Chef Satya’s illustrious career spans some of India’s most prestigious establishments. From his early days at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre to leading culinary teams at JW Marriott and Taj Falaknuma Palace, he has mastered a wide range of cuisines, from royal Nizami flavors to molecular gastronomy and microregional specialties. Satya has also gained extensive experience in managing large kitchen teams and upholding brand standards at renowned properties such as JW Marriott Aerocity, Park Hyatt Hyderabad, JW Marriott Pune, and Marriott Whitefield Bengaluru. His commitment to team development and staff training has solidified his reputation as a leader in the culinary world.

At Sheraton Hyderabad, his vision is to create unforgettable dining experiences that celebrate India’s diverse culinary heritage while embracing contemporary techniques. His leadership will continue to elevate the hotel’s food and beverage offerings, delivering a world-class dining experience for every guest.