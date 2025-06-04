Chef Shiiv Parvesh Appointed as Director of Culinary at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre proudly introduce Chef Shiiv Parvesh as their esteemed Director of Culinary, marking a significant milestone in the culinary landscape of this multi-dimensional lifestyle complex. With over 20 years of unparalleled expertise, Chef Shiiv Parvesh is set to bring his visionary approach to gastronomy to the heart of this renowned establishment.

A luminary in the culinary realm, Chef Shiiv Parvesh’s journey began with a profound inspiration from the flavors of his mother’s kitchen, leading him to pursue a postgraduate degree in kitchen management from the prestigious Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development (OCLD). His illustrious career has seen him honing his craft at renowned hospitality brands such as Oberoi, Hyatt, and the Marriott Group of Hotels, where he not only mastered culinary arts but also left an indelible mark on the global stage.

Chef Shiiv Parvesh’s media presence is equally captivating, with interactive cooking shows and curated culinary events that have garnered admiration worldwide. His new role at Novotel Hyderabad & HICC signifies a pivotal leadership position in guiding kitchen teams across various domains, from F&B outlets to orchestrating culinary experiences for MICE, events, and weddings.

Renowned for his continual innovation and passion for learning, Chef Shiiv Parvesh’s culinary finesse has earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Best Regional Cuisine Award 2018 by the International Federation of Chefs Association (IFCA). Beyond his culinary expertise, he finds inspiration in travel, exploring diverse cultures, and connecting with nature.

Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, expressed his excitement about Chef Shiiv Parvesh’s appointment, stating, “As the Director of Culinary at Novotel Hyderabad & HICC, Chef Shiiv Parvesh will undoubtedly elevate the gastronomic experience, leaving an indelible mark on the culinary landscape of Hyderabad.”

In response, Chef Shiiv Parvesh expressed his honor to take on this role at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC, emphasizing his commitment to crafting memorable dining experiences for guests through creativity and innovation. He envisions each dish as an innovative masterpiece, promising an upscale culinary adventure for every dining moment.

Additionally, Chef Shiiv Parvesh also led the opening of ‘Permit to Grill’, a new restaurant concept at the hotel. By combining bold flavours with cutting-edge grilling methods, this exciting restaurant offers patrons an open-fire dining experience that values both regional and international influences.

Novotel Hyderabad & HICC welcomes Chef Shiiv Parvesh to lead the culinary voyage, promising a fusion of passion, expertise, and visionary flair that will redefine upscale dining in the city.