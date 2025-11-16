Chennai Homebuyer Trends 2025: Key Behaviour Shifts Observed by Findbhk.com

As Chennai’s real estate landscape continues to evolve in 2025, buyer expectations and priorities are shifting in meaningful ways. While demand remains strong for established hotspots — including plots in OMR, flats in Tambaram East, and flats in Porur — new behavioural trends are emerging across segments. A recent analysis by Findbhk.com, the Chennai-based real estate portal, reveals significant changes in how buyers assess apartments, plotted developments, and villas. These insights point to rising lifestyle aspirations, improved infrastructure connectivity, and a growing emphasis on long-term livability.

On average, we interact with around 250 property buyers every day. Over the past 10 months alone, we have engaged with nearly 75,000 property seekers across Chennai, giving us deep insights into their common buying behaviours.

1. Apartment Buyer Trends: Livability Over Location

A. Shift Toward Peaceful Micro-Markets

One of the strongest behavioural shifts is the growing desire for peace and serenity. Many buyers, especially families and young professionals, are now willing to relocate from central Chennai to quieter regions such as ECR.

The surge in demand for sea-facing apartments and coastal communities is clear evidence of this change.

B. Gated Communities Preferred Over Standalone Buildings

Earlier, standalone buildings with 6–8 units were a common preference. In 2025, however, homebuyers increasingly favour large gated communities with:

Walking/jogging tracks, 24×7 security, Well-planned circulation spaces, Landscaped zones, fitness centre and swimming pool.

Buyers across age groups consider walking tracks essential—something standalone buildings cannot offer.

C. Balconies and Private Terraces Command Premium

A significant number of buyers now insist on:

Minimum two balconies and Balcony size of 40–50 sq.ft. or more

Compact balconies no longer attract interest.

Properties offering private terraces of 300–500 sq.ft. sell the fastest, often at a premium, due to their lifestyle value.

D. Connectivity to Metro & Schools Is a Deciding Factor

With the rapid expansion of Chennai Metro lines, buyers are more flexible about locality.

Instead of being tied to a specific neighbourhood, they now choose homes near:

Metro stations and Reputed CBSE/ICSE schools

This marks a major shift from location rigidity to connectivity-based decision-making.

E. Floor Plans Matter More Than Ever

Buyers today actively reject:

Opposite-facing main doors

Floors with more than five units

Common walls between apartments

They prefer low-density floors and layouts ensuring privacy, better light, and improved ventilation.

F. Dual Car Parking Becomes a Key Ask

Whether purchasing an apartment or villa, buyers increasingly want two dedicated car parks and are willing to pay extra for it.

This trend is driven by the rise of multi-vehicle households.

G. First-Time Buyers Dominating Demand

FindBHK’s data indicates that end-user demand outweighs investor demand, especially in the apartment segment.

Most buyers prioritise liveability over speculative investment.

H. UDS Is No Longer the Primary Concern

Interestingly, a large section of buyers no longer places heavy emphasis on Undivided Share (UDS).

Instead, they evaluate:

Usable space and Actual livable area

Buyers are increasingly preferring more spacious homes, with higher demand for 2 BHK units in the 1,100–1,400 sq.ft. range compared to compact layouts. We’re also seeing clear upgrade trends, with many moving from 2 BHK to 3 BHK and from 3 BHK to 4 BHK configurations. Overall, apartments in Chennai are getting larger as buyer expectations evolve.

This reflects a shift from technical ownership metrics to practical day-to-day utility.

2. Plot Buyer Trends: Clear Differentiation Between Investors & End-Users

A. Investor Preference: Low-Cost, Low-Maintenance Plots

Investors prefer plots priced below ₹3,000 per sq.ft. in emerging growth corridors such as:

Valarpuram, Thaiyur, Maraimalai Nagar, Karanodai, Padappai, Sriperumbudur, Manimangalam and Oragadam

Key expectations include:

30-ft internal roads,CMDA/DTCP approval and Low or zero monthly maintenance

Investors consciously avoid layouts with sports amenities since these add recurring costs and reduce net returns. They want to acquire land at a lesser price and hold it for atleast 7 – 10 years.

B. End-User Preference: Amenities + Wide Roads

In contrast, buyers planning immediate construction are willing to pay a premium for amenities such as:

Security, Streetlights, Children’s play area, Recreational facilities, Well-laid 30 – 40ft internal roads.

These buyers accept maintenance costs as part of a well-managed living environment.

C. Infrastructure-Ready Layouts Gaining Popularity

Layouts with:

Underground cabling ,Metro water provision and Stormwater drainage systems

are receiving higher traction, as buyers associate them with long-term value and safety.

3. Villa Buyer Trends: Demand for Space & Independence

A. Freehold Over UDS-Based Villa Communities

Many villa communities in Chennai follow a UDS (undivided share) concept, where buyers do not own the land outright.

However, most villa purchasers still prefer:

Freehold land ownership, Stand-alone villas and No shared beams or row-house structures

This reflects a desire for genuine independence and clear title.

B. Backyard Spaces Are Highly Valued

A notable insight from FindBHK’s data is the rising demand for backyard spaces.

Villa buyers want this extra area for:

Gardening, Pets and Outdoor leisure zones

Even compact backyards significantly influence buying decisions.

The Chennai residential market in 2025 is being reshaped by strong end-user demand, lifestyle-driven expectations, and infrastructure-led flexibility. Whether it is apartments with functional outdoor spaces, plots in fast-growing suburbs, or stand-alone villas with private land ownership, buyers are displaying a clear shift towards livability, security, and long-term value.

These evolving patterns, captured through Findbhk.com’s on-ground buyer interactions and lead analytics, offer developers and marketers meaningful insights into what Chennai homebuyers truly want today.

Nizam M

Founder Findbhk.com

