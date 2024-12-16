Chicago Titan 100 Honors Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Key, for 2025

New Delhi, 16th December 2024 – Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Mr. Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, as one of the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees. The Titan 100 program celebrates Chicago’s top CEOs and C-level executives who exemplify leadership, vision, and passion, reshaping industries and driving meaningful progress. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They are to be honoured at the annual awards ceremony on February 20, 2025 and will be allowed to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

With over two decades of experience in technology and a steadfast commitment to innovation, Piyush Goel has been at the forefront of Beyond Key’s success as a global technology solutions provider specializing in AI, data analytics, and custom software development. Under his leadership, Beyond Key has not only achieved remarkable business growth but has also cultivated a workplace culture grounded in inclusivity, continuous learning, and empathy.

Reflecting on this recognition, Mr. Piyush Goel, CEO and Founder of Beyond Key, shared, “Being named a Titan 100 honoree is both humbling and invigorating. This honour is a testament to the incredible team at Beyond Key and the transformative impact we strive to make for our clients and communities. I’m inspired to continue leading with purpose and fostering innovation that drives real-world change.”

The 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees collectively oversee organizations generating over $70 billion in revenue and employing more than 439,000 people across various sectors. Mr. Piyush stands out for his ability to merge technology with a deep understanding of human needs, empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Under Piyush’s leadership, Beyond Key was previously recognized as a “Great Place to Work” for five consecutive years, earning spots in the Top 25 Organizations for Building Culture and Innovation for All and in India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2024, ranking 35th by Great Place to Work®. The company has also been recently named in Inc.’s 2024 Power Partner Award Winner. Further adding to its accomplishments, now Piyush Goel, the visionary behind Beyond Key, is recognized among the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 Honourees, marking another significant milestone in its journey of excellence and innovation. Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO, commented, “Chicago’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all.”

Piyush Goel and his fellow honorees will be recognized at the prestigious Titan 100 awards ceremony on February 20, 2025, at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. The evening promises to be a remarkable gathering of Chicago’s business elite, celebrating leaders whose ingenuity is shaping a brighter future. Beyond the awards, the honorees had the opportunities to connect, collaborate, and inspire change through exclusive Titan 100 initiatives throughout the year.

Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli LLP, shared, “On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honorees. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honour of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”

This recognition underscores Piyush Goel’s visionary leadership and Beyond Key’s innovative spirit in shaping the future of technology. As a 2025 Chicago Titan 100 honoree, Piyush remains committed to driving impactful solutions, fostering growth, and inspiring excellence. This milestone celebrates a shared journey of innovation and purpose with his team.