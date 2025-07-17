Child Care Aware of Missouri Expands Leadership Team

Nonprofit hires Dakota Russell and promotes Paula Wright to support its new state contract.

(St. Louis, Mo., July 17, 2025) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) announced two key leadership additions to strengthen its Missouri Childhood Resource and Referral (MCRR) Call Center team. Dakota Russell has joined as Assistant Director of the MCRR Call Center, and Paula Wright has been promoted to Assistant Director of Resource and Referral for the same center.

Dakota Russell brings more than 10 years of experience in optimizing call center operations, with a focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and developing process solutions. In his new role, Russell will oversee the overall management and strategic direction of the MCRR Call Center, setting high performance standards and ensuring alignment with organizational objectives all while overseeing 14 community support specialists. Prior to joining CCAMO, he worked for a company which administered call center services, bringing valuable knowledge to help CCAMO be successful in its launch of the MCRR.

Paula Wright will lead CCAMO’s seven statewide resource and referral regional partners in delivering MCRR services. Her responsibilities include ensuring efficient and coordinated service delivery among partners, exceptional customer service, and high team productivity and impact. Wright will spearhead ongoing development of subsidy training for CCAMO’s regional partners and community support specialists at the MCRR Call Center. She previously served as the Home Visitation Scholarship Counselor at CCAMO. Wright also brings 17 years of proven success in providing high-quality training as a former parent education consultant.

CCAMO recently regained the statewide resource and referral contract (#MS250134001), now operating as the Missouri Childhood Resource and Referral (MCRR) Center. This center provides crucial child care subsidy navigation and connects families to essential resources across the state. CCAMO will work with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as Missouri’s primary resource and referral service provider.

“Dakota and Paula bring a wealth of experience to our team,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Their leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our impact for Missouri’s children and families.”

Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.